similarity between Harry and Archie impresses web

The resemblance between Harry and Archie was highlighted again. In the recently released Christmas card from the Dukes of Sussex, the 2-year-old boy appears on the prince’s lap, with hair identical to his father’s. The little one’s mother, Meghan Markle, and his younger sister, Lilibet Diana, also grace the click.

“Mini Harry! I can’t stand his red hair”, reacted a netizen. “Beautiful family photo. I can’t get over Archie’s hair, and Lilibet looks like such a happy baby,” praised another. “Meghan should jump in and paint the tresses red,” amused a third. The image only highlights the similarities between the two.

Sussex Christmas

This year, the Sussex family will have a different Christmas. According to Hello magazine, the couple chose to spend their New Year’s Eve parties with the Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, in the United States.

Meghan Harry Christmas CardCredit: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex 2020 Sussex Christmas Cardreproduction Christmas Card Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry The couple’s first Christmas card with Archie @sussexroyal/Playback/Instagram family Reunited family Alexi Lubomirski Prince Harry and Archie Archie is Prince Harry’s eldest son@sussexroyal/Playback/Instagram harry and prince charles Princes Charles and Harry Getty Images 0

Do you want to stay on top of news about astrology, fashion, beauty, well-being and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel of metropolises: https://t.me/metropoleastrology