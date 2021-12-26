Since fourth raided in 82, Queen Elizabeth collects holes safely

An armed man was arrested this Saturday (25) after breaking into land where Windsor Castle is located, where Queen Elizabeth II spends Christmas. Today’s episode is yet another in a series of security breaches in British royal homes over the past few decades.

One of the most serious occurred on July 9, 1982, when the painter and decorator Michael Fagan, then 31 years old and unemployed, climbed over the Buckingham Palace wall and entered the Queen’s bedroom. She was sleeping, and when she opened her eyes, she found the intruder looking at her, sitting in an armchair.

Fagan talked to the monarch for 10 minutes before asking her for a cigarette. It took a while, but the queen eventually managed to set off an alarm.

Detail: this was Fagan’s second invasion of the palace. At first, he broke into an actual room, drank half a bottle of wine, and left without being seen by security or staff.

After medical evaluations, Fagan was hospitalized for six months in a psychiatric hospital in England.

Since the invasion of Elizabeth II’s bedroom, the security measures in the British royal palaces have been successively revised and extensively tightened. But insufficient to frustrate new attempts.

In October 2013, another man, this time carrying a knife, tried to enter the same palace through one of its gates. He was imprisoned for just over a year.

Three years later, a new security breach of the palace in central London is evident. An unarmed 21-year-old man was arrested in October 2016 after climbing a gate at Buckingham Palace. “When he fell to the ground he found police officers and was arrested for trespassing,” explained the police at the time.

Three months earlier, another man — Dennis Hennessy, 41, who had already been convicted of murder — climbed a wall and walked about 30 feet inside Buckingham Palace grounds before being arrested. He was detained for four months.

    Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh on her coronation day, Buckingham Palace, 1953

    Former US President Ronald Reagan laughs after Queen Elizabeth II jokes

    Queen Elizabeth II on her way to Westminster to chair Parliament's first state opening ceremony

    Queen addresses Polish parliament in Warsaw

    Philip, Elizabeth II and their son Edward on the 50th birthday of the British Queen

    Queen Elizabeth II in London

    Princess Elizabeth riding her pony in Winsor Great Park in 1930.

