Sister of Gabigol, from Flamengo, suffers a barrage of criticism after saying that ‘Santista doesn’t come out tidy’

Dhiovanna Barbosa, the sister of Gabigol, of Flamengo, received an avalanche of criticism after declaring on social networks that “Santista doesn’t come out tidy” last week. The quotes didn’t catch on, and the influencer went back to the internet to apologize to the residents of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo.

In the content of the video in question, Dhiovanna appears saying that people in the city are “dropped”.

– The people don’t come out so dressed up, so I’m always very dressed up, and the people, like, more good, you know? In flip flops, loose, or with the clothes he wore seven times in a row in the same tour – said the 20-year-old girl.

Faced with the repercussions, Gabriel Barbosa’s sister published, last Friday, a sequence of stories apologizing to residents. She said she did not mean that “people are poor”, but agreed that she expressed herself wrongly.

– Because I know I didn’t mean anything in evil. So I’m doing it here for my fans who are trying to help me. I expressed myself the wrong way, really. I wanted to say that, being from Santos, and here being coastal, people wear more flip-flops, shorts, people don’t dress up, for example, like in São Paulo – said the influencer.

– There are a lot of people cursing me. I’m coming here to apologize, I didn’t want to express myself that way. I won’t talk about it anymore – concluded Dhiovanna Barbosa.