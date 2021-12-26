Soccer player dies after hit to the head during match in Algeria – Sports

Sofiane Loukar, player of MC Saida, Algeria’s second division club, died this Saturday during a match against ASM Oran, after receiving a blow to the head, according to local press reports. Loukar, 30, fell on the pitch after jumping to head-butt an opponent in a game played at Habib Bouakeul Stadium in Oran. The shock happened and the Saida athlete was promptly attended to by his club’s doctors. But he didn’t resist.

Clashes to the head have been one of the main concerns of football organizers. Fifa itself takes to its affiliated Associations the recommendation that games should be quickly stopped by refereeing when two athletes hit their heads.​

The move came 26 minutes into the first half of a match valid for the tenth round of Ligue 2 in Algeria. After receiving first aid, Loukar returned to the field before collapsing ten minutes later and not getting up from the pitch, reported the newspaper ‘el Khabar’.

The president of the National Amateur Football League (LNFA), Ali Malek, was shocked by the tragedy and offered all assistance to Loukar’s family, who, according to his records, had no abnormalities for the practice of high-level football.

CONCUSSIONS

the concern with concussions in football has grown, resulting in measures such as a new protocol for the FIFA in 2019 and the permission of a extra replacement. However, there are still questions about the matter to be resolved, such as the size of the problem in women athletes: Studies indicate they suffer twice as many concussions as men. See report made by state about the subject.