Society of Pediatrics rebates Queiroga talks about child deaths – National

(photo: AFP) In light of recent statements by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, on vaccination against COVID-19 in children, the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics released a note this Friday (24/12) to rebut what was said by the authorities and demonstrate support once again for the immunization of children.

The note denies that the number of deaths by COVID-19 in the pediatric population in Brazil is at “acceptable levels”, as stated by Minister Queiroga last Thursday (24), when he said that “the deaths of children are within a level that it does not imply emergency decisions”.

“Unfortunately, mortality and lethality rates in children in Brazil are among the highest in the world. So far, COVID-19 has killed more than 2,500 children from zero to 19 years old, with more than 300 of them confirmed in the group of 5-11 years, still causing thousands of hospitalizations”, says the note.

The Pediatric Society also points out that children who are infected by the new coronavirus can still manifest a multisystem inflammatory syndrome weeks after infection with SARS-CoV-2. At least 1,400 cases of this syndrome have been identified in children in Brazil, according to the organization.

In this scenario, the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics reinforces, once again, the need for a vaccination campaign against COVID-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years. On December 16, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) attested to the quality, efficacy and safety of Pfizer’s immunizing agent for this public.

However, the Ministry of Health still hopes to conclude an ongoing public consultation from Thursday (23/12) to January 2nd to comment on the immunization of this group. Experts criticize the attitude, which delays the vaccination of children in the country.

“Society expects and deserves a different type of posture and commitment to the health of children and adolescents in Brazil”, the note asks.