Society of Pediatrics rebuts Bolsonaro on death of children

The Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) released a manifest in which President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, rebutted on the vaccination of children against Covid-19. The incumbent and the president stated that the number of deaths from the coronavirus in this public is low and, therefore, “emergency decisions” are not necessary.

“Are children aged 5 to 11 dying to justify something emergency? It is the father who decides, first of all,” Bolsonaro said on Friday (12/24), when asked about the application of the immunizing agent in this age group. The president has an 11-year-old daughter — Laura.

“Child deaths are absolutely within a level that does not imply emergency decisions. In other words, this favors the ministry being able to make a decision based on quality scientific evidence, on the issue of safety, on the issue of efficacy and effectiveness”, said the minister, a day earlier.

On December 16, Anvisa approved the application of Pfizer's immunizing agent in children aged 5 to 11 years. For this, a pediatric version of the vaccine will be used, called Comirnaty. The vaccine is specific for children and has a different concentration from that used in adults. The Comirnaty dose is equivalent to one third of that applied to people over 12 years old. Despite the authorization, the start of vaccination of children in Brazil depends on the readiness of the Ministry of Health, since the Ministry is responsible for including the public in the National Immunization Program (PNI) and acquiring special doses. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 301 children between 5 and 11 years old have died from the coronavirus in the country. This corresponds to 14.3 deaths per month, or one every other day. Furthermore, according to data from the Ministry of Health, the prevalence of the disease in children is significant. Apart from the death toll, there are thousands of hospitalizations. According to Fiocruz, vaccinating children against Covid is necessary to prevent the virus from circulating at high levels, in addition to ensuring the health of little ones. However, the positioning of Anvisa has caused a clash in the country. Since the approval to apply the vaccine to children, the regulatory agency has been criticized by Bolsonaro, its supporters and anti-vaccine groups. Contrary to the agency's decision, the Ministry of Health announced the opening of a public consultation to discuss the application of the vaccine in children. Contributions must be made online until January 2 at https://www.gov.br/saude/pt-br. Faced with this scenario, the Brazilian societies of Immunizations (SBIm), Infectious Diseases (SBI) and Pediatrics (SBP) expressed themselves in favor of authorization because they understand that immunization is the solution to ensure the health of children. According to the SBIm, phase 1, 2 and 3 studies indicate that children aged 5 to 11 years had neutralizing antibody responses similar to those observed in persons aged 16 to 25 years, fulfilling the proposed criteria for demonstrating non-inferiority. The studies also show 90.7% efficacy against Covid-19 one week after the second dose and in a period of 2 to 3 months. According to data from Pfizer, approximately 7% of children who took a dose of the immunizing agent had some reaction, but in only 3.5% of them these adverse events were related to the vaccine. None of them were serious. Countries like Israel, Chile, Canada, Colombia, United Kingdom, Argentina, Cuba and the European Union itself, for example, are some of the places that have authorized vaccination against Covid-19 in children. In the United States, about 5 million doses have been administered to the public aged 5 to 11 years. On December 23, the Ministry of Health announced that vaccination against Covid-19 for children ages 5 to 11 will be released from January 10th. However, it will be necessary to present a medical prescription for immunization.

In the statement, the SBP disputes the version of the minister and Bolsonaro: “The number of hospitalizations and deaths caused by Covid-19 in the pediatric population, in general, including the group of children aged 5 to 11 years, is not at levels acceptable. Unfortunately, child mortality and mortality rates in Brazil are among the highest in the world”.

The organization highlights that more than 2.5 thousand children from zero to 19 years old died by Covid-19 in the country. More than 300 were between 5 and 11 years old.

“Covid-19 in children can also cause the so-called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, a serious condition of hospital treatment that manifests itself weeks after infection by SARS-CoV-2. More than 1,400 cases of this syndrome in children in the country have also been confirmed, with a median age of 5 years, with a lethal effect in at least 85 children and neurological, cardiovascular and respiratory sequelae in many others”, argues the note.

“Ignoring this fact, downplaying their importance and claiming that they are acceptable are not expected actions of authorities. Society expects and deserves a different kind of posture and commitment to the health of children and adolescents in Brazil”, concludes the statement.

public consultation

The Ministry of Health carries out a public consultation, until January 2, on the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years. The platform registers instabilities, and organizations are demonstrating against the way of conducting the inclusion of the public in the National Immunization Program (PNI).

Ministry of Health changed the platform for conducting the public consultation on vaccination for children against Covid-19. The agency informed that it was necessary to migrate the tool to the gov.br website.

The consultation began on Thursday night (23/12) and showed instability until the publication of this report.