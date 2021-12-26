Society of Pediatrics rebuts Bolsonaro on death of children

The Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) released a manifest in which President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, rebutted on the vaccination of children against Covid-19. The incumbent and the president stated that the number of deaths from the coronavirus in this public is low and, therefore, “emergency decisions” are not necessary.

“Are children aged 5 to 11 dying to justify something emergency? It is the father who decides, first of all,” Bolsonaro said on Friday (12/24), when asked about the application of the immunizing agent in this age group. The president has an 11-year-old daughter — Laura.

“Child deaths are absolutely within a level that does not imply emergency decisions. In other words, this favors the ministry being able to make a decision based on quality scientific evidence, on the issue of safety, on the issue of efficacy and effectiveness”, said the minister, a day earlier.

In the statement, the SBP disputes the version of the minister and Bolsonaro: “The number of hospitalizations and deaths caused by Covid-19 in the pediatric population, in general, including the group of children aged 5 to 11 years, is not at levels acceptable. Unfortunately, child mortality and mortality rates in Brazil are among the highest in the world”.

The organization highlights that more than 2.5 thousand children from zero to 19 years old died by Covid-19 in the country. More than 300 were between 5 and 11 years old.

“Covid-19 in children can also cause the so-called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, a serious condition of hospital treatment that manifests itself weeks after infection by SARS-CoV-2. More than 1,400 cases of this syndrome in children in the country have also been confirmed, with a median age of 5 years, with a lethal effect in at least 85 children and neurological, cardiovascular and respiratory sequelae in many others”, argues the note.

“Ignoring this fact, downplaying their importance and claiming that they are acceptable are not expected actions of authorities. Society expects and deserves a different kind of posture and commitment to the health of children and adolescents in Brazil”, concludes the statement.

public consultation

The Ministry of Health carries out a public consultation, until January 2, on the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years. The platform registers instabilities, and organizations are demonstrating against the way of conducting the inclusion of the public in the National Immunization Program (PNI).

Ministry of Health changed the platform for conducting the public consultation on vaccination for children against Covid-19. The agency informed that it was necessary to migrate the tool to the gov.br website.

The consultation began on Thursday night (23/12) and showed instability until the publication of this report.

