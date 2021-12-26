South of Bahia has 4.2 thousand displaced by rain; forecast is thunderstorm

The numbers of homeless and displaced people in southern Bahia due to the rains that have intensified since last Thursday (23) have been increasing. The Civil Defense of the state and the city halls of the affected cities reported today (26) that they are almost 4.2 thousand homeless and more than 11,200 homeless. There are 286 injured and 17 died in the floods. The affected population reaches close to 380 thousand people from 66 municipalities, such as Ilhéus, Porto Seguro, Prado and Vitória da Conquista.

The alert about the region must continue. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the southern region of Bahia continues with the status of Danger and Potential Danger for intense rains with lightning and thunder.

more rains

In the most severe areas, there is the possibility of rainfall between 30 and 60 millimeters per hour and winds between 60 and 100 kilometers per hour.

According to Inmet, there is a risk of power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges.

The National Civil Defense has already released R$ 17.5 million to municipalities in Bahia affected by the rains for actions in response to the natural disaster and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure.