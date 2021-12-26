‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ breaks major RECORD in Rotten Tomatoes

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ is already considered a commercial and critical phenomenon and continues to conquer new brands both on and off the big screen.

And the production broke an important record in the Rotten Tomatoes, conquering 99% public approval. The film is now the highest rated by audience in the entire history of the site, with at least 20,000 verified member reviews.

Verified members of the Rotten Tomatoes are those who have proven that they have purchased tickets to watch the film and have given their opinions based on their respective experiences.

“With 99% of the rating of the audience, Spider-Man: If Volta Para Casa is our best-rated film, with at least 20,000 verified audience ratings.”

The movie already adds incredible US$700 million worldwide in just six days, and it should hit the $1 billion until next Monday, becoming the biggest movie hit of the past two years.

In the US, the film earned sensational $31 million on Tuesday, and became the first film to cross the $300 million over there in 2021.

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.