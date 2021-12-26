Sport tries to loan five players from Athletico-PR, but one name is vetoed

Sport sought out Athletico-PR in order to take five players on loan for the next season, as determined by GOAL. The idea is to strengthen the squad to compete in the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The people from Paraná, however, have not yet confirmed their exits in the soccer market.

Among the players that interest Pernambuco, there are two names: midfielders Jader and Reinaldo. The first, however, should not be released on the ball market. The second, on the other hand, can leave for Reitro Island in the transfer window. The other athletes are not revealed by the parties.

Jader’s situation is the most complicated. With Barcelona’s interest at the suggestion of Deco, the striker is seen as a key name for the football department. The idea is to maintain the 18-year-old player.

With calls for the youth teams, the athlete is seen as a jewel by the technical committee. The club does not wish to release it in the transfer window.

Reinaldo, in turn, may leave the club soon. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder can be borrowed again from the football department. He has already defended the colors of Criciúma and CSA on loan between 2019 and 2021.

Sport’s board is still looking for three other players in the ball market. The names, however, are not revealed by the parties.