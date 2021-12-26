States send aid to rain-stricken cities in Bahia

Governors of seven Brazilian states announced this Saturday (25) that they will send human and material aid to municipalities hit by heavy rains in recent days in the southern region of Bahia. The storms caused damage in 19 cities, with at least 12 people dead and thousands homeless.

The acting governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), announced that he authorized the sending of a task force to help the victims. “In all, 36 professionals from the Fire Department and the Military Police Aviation Command will travel to Ilhéus to work in an integrated operation with other security forces,” he said.

According to Garcia, this Saturday night, six professionals will leave the Fire Station in the Belém neighborhood (eastern part of São Paulo) towards the south of Bahia, taking a truck with five boats. “The other 14 board from the [aeroporto] Campo de Marte, in the north of the city of São Paulo, and 16 in the city of Ribeirão Preto, at 7 am this Sunday (26th)”, informs the state government, which also promises to make available two helicopters and two planes.

On Twitter, the governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias (PT), lamented the situation in Bahia and said that his government is “helping with teams and equipment”. The PT, however, did not detail the actions.

The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino (PSB), stated that the state’s Fire Department is “mobilizing itself to send a team to Bahia, in order to help support work for those affected by the heavy rains”.

Also through social networks, Governor Renato Casagrande (PSB), from Espírito Santo, announced that he made the state “available to collaborate” with the rescue work in Bahia. “We will support it with vehicles, vessels and specialized personnel from the Fire Department and Civil Defense”, he promised.

“My solidarity with the brothers from Bahia in the face of the serious situation we are facing”, declared the governor of Ceará, Camilo Santana (PT). “We send firefighters and vehicles to help support victims. We also make available an aircraft in case of need”, he added.

At night, the governor of Paraíba, João Azevêdo (Citizenship), published a message of solidarity with Bahians on his social networks and guaranteed that his state is sending “a team of 20 firefighters, divers, equipment and rescue materials to Bahia”.

In addition to the aforementioned states, the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), said on Twitter that he also received support from the head of the Executive in Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo).