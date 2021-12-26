Still in serious condition and sedated, countryman Maurílio receives the family’s Christmas tribute | celebrities



Sertanejo Maurilio – Reproduction

Posted 25/12/2021 12:27 | Updated 12/25/2021 12:31

Rio – Hospitalized 10 days ago after suffering cardiac arrest, countryman Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, received a tribute from his family through social networks.

“This photo of Maurílio was taken recently and he had commented that he would use it to post tonight. Thank you @odanielzao for sending and reminding us! And we, as a family, are here honoring this and taking the opportunity to leave this post as a space to wish him good energy and an excellent recovery, for him to read when he wakes up! A Merry Christmas to all, may Jesus bless your lives, just as He is blessing Maurílio every day!”, wrote the singer’s team in the caption of photo where it appears next to a Christmas tree.

According to the latest medical report, Maurílio remains in serious condition, but in a stable manner, sedated and under mechanical ventilation. “Patient Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, 28 years old, remains intubated, under mechanical ventilation, sedated, full anticoagulation, maintaining hemodialysis with present diuresis and following a neurosurgery protocol. Note: no complications in the last 24 hours”, says the statement.