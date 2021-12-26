‘Stillwater’, by the director of ‘Spotlight’, brings Matt Damon back with his daughter in jail – 12/25/2021 – Illustrated

“Stillwater: In Search of Truth”, first presented at the Cannes Film Festival, but out of competition for the Palme d’Or, is American Tom McCarthy’s first film after the acclaimed “Spotlight”, winner of six Oscar Awards in 2016, including best film and best director.

The story of an American oil tanker who becomes involved with a French actress in Marseille —while trying to find the real author of a crime for which his daughter is imprisoned—is something of a setback in the filmmaker’s career, and it has now arrived in streaming.

Inspired by the real case of Amanda Knox, an American who spent four years in prison in Italy, the script written by McCarthy and Marcus Hinchey and the French Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré is implausible and, in a style that balances unsteadily between action film and romance, brawling scenes alternate with clever dialogue and more subtle interactions.

It’s a retreat, but a strategic one. “I could hardly make a movie like ‘Stillwater’ ten years ago,” the director said in an exclusive interview with leaf during the festival.

His project was to migrate from a purely Hollywood style to something “complex, original, a kind of hybrid between American and European film”, and the Oscar was his passport.

“The award gave me more confidence, but more importantly, it gave the studio confidence to fund a kind of film that is increasingly difficult to make in the US. The possibility of shooting this on a large scale, with great structure, an actor like Matt Damon, on a location like Marseille, is something the Oscars have certainly contributed to,” he said.

The American star is the standout of “Stillwater” not for its popularity but for its acting. He plays Bill Baker, an unemployed roughneck — as oil well workers are called — convincingly and not stereotyped.

To build the character, Damon and McCarthy traveled to Oklahoma, lived with workers, visited their families, toured the US state together in pickup trucks. The experience left a mark, says the director: “It had a huge impact on me as a person, emotionally.”

“That part of American culture is fascinating and somehow we’re not celebrating it now. Politicians have spent a lot of time dividing us into categories to stay in power. We have to go beyond this game,” McCarthy said. According to him, although the project was not going to make a political film, “politics is in its DNA”.

The brutish Baker travels periodically to France to visit his daughter Allison, played by actress Abigail Breslin in “Little Miss Sunshine”, sentenced to nine years for the death of his girlfriend.

The relationship between father and daughter is a strained one, and Bill’s uncertain and absent past makes Allison distrust him. Still, it’s her father’s help that she asks to deliver a letter to her lawyer in which the young woman says she has new clues about the real criminal.

Bill decides to help his daughter in secret, and for that he asks Virginie, played by Camille Cottin, his next-door neighbor at the hotel, to act as interpreter. The film gains thriller rhythm and the Frenchwoman also becomes the American’s driver, guide and nurse.

The oil tanker begins to open up millimetrically as it gets closer to Virginie, in the apartment where he is staying, and her daughter Maya, played by the girl Lilou Siauvaud, considered a revelation by French critics. Some of the best scenes from “Stillwater” are Damon opposite Lilou.

The cultural conflicts between Virginie’s prototype of the right-wing American and the French left-winger are also a high point, amusing and provocative.

This journey — to get closer, to know better and to change attitudes — is a side effect that McCarthy hopes his work will have. “My number one job is to entertain and engage audiences, and one of those tracks is Bill’s relationship with Virginie. If the audience watching this can expand their view of the world and others, that would be great,” he said.

McCarthy is aware that he may run into criticism in the United States, where the film opens later this month: “American audiences can be amazed by a scene like Bill frying hamburgers for Maya. behind the villain? Isn’t this a thriller? Why is he wasting time on it?'”

But his goal, he says, was precisely to do something different, capable of surprising the public. “This might not be the kind of movie you were counting on, it might not match your expectation of a ‘movie with Matt Damon.’ But what I want is to tell stories that challenge and don’t give us what we expected,” he says.

McCarthy says he chose to show the work during the Cannes Film Festival, even outside the competition, because it was a unique chance to see the public’s reaction to his first foreign foray.

“Here I am, an American. I made a movie in your world. Does it tell you something? Do you connect with it? Sitting in the armchair and watching the audience’s reaction was something I couldn’t miss,” says the director. The moment also affected Matt Damon, who burst into tears during the applause of the audience at the Grand Théâtre Lumière, which was packed by more than 2,300 people.

“Being in the same room with thousands of other people who are strangers but are part of the same community that loves film was a great reminder of why we do this,” he said in an interview at the event.