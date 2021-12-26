Structure of football, profile and team building: see Bahia’s 2022 plan

Bahia’s fall to the second division of Brazilian football will force the club to undergo restructuring. With less revenue in 2022 – the tricolor presented a budget with a forecast of raising R$ 95 million -, areas such as football will suffer the greatest impact.

Officially, the squadron has not yet detailed what will be the planning for the next season, which players will be and who will not have their contract renewed. Only the renewal of coach Guto Ferreira and the signings of left-back Luiz Henrique and Djalma Silva, in addition to defensive midfielder Rezende, were announced.

However, during a meeting with the Deliberative Council, President Guilherme Bellintani indicated some changes that he intends to make. The main objectives at the moment are in restructuring the football department, which was left vacant after the departure of Lucas Drubscky and Júnior Chávare, and in forming the squad.

“Today, we are guided by three major movements: the structuring of the football board, the placement in the market of athletes who do not have our profile or are expensive for Serie B, and the hiring of players who we understand have the profile and they are adequate to the financial reality. We have already started these three movements and will continue until the end of January”, explained Bellintani.

Júnior Chávare and Lucas Drubscky left Bahia after the fall to Serie B (Photo: Felipe Oliveira/EC Bahia)

Regarding the football department, the idea is to maintain the same structure created in 2021, with at least two people split between the formation and management of the squads of the main and under-23 teams, youth categories and relationship with the market. Until then, the hiring is being done through the executive board, with the help of coach Guto Ferreira and the Department of Analysis and Performance (Dade).

“We’ve been looking for and talking to people since the day after our last game, but we still haven’t managed to nail the people who will take over this department due to the lack of conviction between what we hear and what we’re looking for. But it is necessary as soon as possible to have the composition of this football board”, warned the president.

Cast assembly

According to Bellintani, despite the fact that January is the month for the casting of the squad, the club will leave spaces to make punctual signings during the rest of the year. The idea is that after the Northeast Cup, Bahia will be able to prospect athletes with greater experience in Serie B, as well as young players who do not have space in Serie A teams.

“Monitoring is very important and we have some phases. First don’t burn all the cartridges at once. We can’t hire the entire team in January. For the team profile for Serie B, which we are choosing prioritizing a type of player, a type of squad, we will have to save some cartridges for the post-state”, he explained.

Left side Djalma Silva will reinforce the tricolor in 2022 (Photo: André Jonsson/OFEC)

Player profiles will also be taken into account. The goal is to have athletes of strength and intensity in Segundona. Bellintani even claims that having fled Bahia’s historic DNA during the four years he has been at the helm of the club was the biggest mistake in his football management. “We are not a technical team, light. We are not a club that got used to winning with superstars all the time. Our football history is much more forged in fiber teams than in talent teams”, he began.

“One of the things we must do from now on is to understand that if we don’t have a squad capable of giving fiber, intensity, strength and fight on the field, it’s not the stars who will save us. Even because the real stars are not willing to come to Bahia right now”, he recalled.

The club also intends to give more space to players trained at the base and in the under-23 team. The idea is that at least 30% of the group is formed by athletes from the lower categories. However, Bellintani did not make clear what the transition team’s structure will be next year. In the first months of the season, the tricolor will compete simultaneously in the Northeast Cup and the Bahia Championship.