Studies show that Ômicron is less severe than other variants.

Since the identification of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, the world has been alert to the development of the infection and the consequent pressure on health services caused by the new demand. Early information was not encouraging: the strain proved to be much more transmissible than its predecessors, being responsible for yet another wave of cases in several countries, and able to partially escape vaccines.

But a month after warning the WHO about the variant, studies indicate that the new wave of Covid-19 infections caused by Ômicron appears to be less severe than the previous ones.

Initial data from a survey at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland suggest that Ômicron is associated with a two-thirds reduction in the risk of hospitalization for Covid-19 compared with the Delta variant.

Although it offers greater protection against other variants, the booster dose of the vaccine is considered to be substantial in decreasing the risk of symptomatic Covid-19 in Ômicron infections. So far, the immunizing agent seems to protect against hospitalizations and severe cases with two doses, but it needs the third to prevent the patient from having symptoms.

According to the Scottish study, published last Wednesday (22/12), only 15 patients were hospitalized with the new variant in the country. If Ômicron worked in the same way as Delta, the number of admissions would be three times higher, representing 47 occurrences. The work is still preliminary and needs to undergo peer review.

Despite this, experts emphasize that it is necessary to wait for more data on the strain before relaxing protection measures and recommend the use of security protocols to curb the spread of the virus, preventing the collapse of health systems.

Good news from South Africa

Another scientific paper, published by South African scientists last Tuesday (21/12), shows that initial analyzes also suggest a reduced risk of hospitalization among individuals infected with Ômicron when compared to people diagnosed with other variants in the same period of time. . The situation indicates that, with Ômicron, patients had 70% to 80% less chance of needing to go to the hospital.

Once hospitalized, patients infected with the strain had a reduced risk of serious disease compared with individuals previously infected with Delta. Scientists believe that part of this reduction is likely related to increased population immunity.

Despite this, the document found that patients with the new variant had development of Covid-19 identical to people infected with other strains. The research is also in the preliminary phase.

Last week, South Africa also reported that it has already registered a drop in Ômicron cases. The country was the first to identify the new strain, and doubled the amount of tests carried out to monitor the development of the variant, but even so, diagnoses have dropped in recent days.