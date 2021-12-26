Succession, by HBO, is considered the best series of 2021. See Top 10

The Metacritic website released the 10 most praised series by critics in 2021. The list includes works such as Succession, The White Lotus and Mare of Easttown. Netflix, the largest producer of authored series, took a big hit, and the highlight went to HBO Max. The ranking was released by the website Notícias da TV.

The site analyzed 61 “best of the year” lists made by experts from leading US media outlets such as Buzzfeed, Entertainment Weekly magazine and The Boston Globe newspaper.

The site’s biggest highlight was Succession, leading nine best of the year lists. The HBO Max hit secured first place in the top 10 with 71 points. With 43 points, The Underground Railroad, by Amazon Prime Video, is in second place.

HBO Max was awarded five series among the best placed. They are: Succession (1st), The White Lotus (4th), Mare of Easttown (5th) and Reservation Dogs (3rd). Meanwhile, Netflix only made one production: the Round 6 phenomenon took 9th place.

See the full list:

Succession (HBO);

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video);

Reservation Dogs (Star+);

The White Lotus (HBO);

Mare of Easttown (HBO);

WandaVision (Disney+);

Hacks (HBO Max);

Only Murders in the Building (Star+);

Round 6 (Netflix);

It’s a Sin (HBO Max).

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos