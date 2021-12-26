Tadeu Schmidt receives gifts before entering the BBB 2022; items impress

THE Globe surprised Thaddeus Schmidt with a very special Christmas present. The idea was precisely for the presenter to get into the mood of the BBB 2022, which will be commanded by him from January.

The broadcaster released the video of the moment the journalist appears receiving the treat. “Dummy mask, pad to write your texts and a special surprise treat”, says the channel text about what’s in the box.

“Hi all! Now that I’m definitely BBB, I’ve won so far, look here”, declared the former commander of Fantástico, while receiving the gift.

Tadeu then joked, before reading the contents of the box: “A little box full of BBB logo and here: ‘Presenter Kit’. It is me. I have a letter here, let’s see… My God, I didn’t bring my glasses, I’ll have to read them from afar”.

“Hi, Thaddeus. Welcome to the BBB family, wonderful fun that you can now enjoy together with us. And as you are our new commander, we have gathered here some items that will be very important on this journey to welcome you”, read the journalist.

Then he opened the gift, which had a matchbox, for him to “set the playground on fire”, a fire extinguisher, pen and pad for the disposal texts.

“There will be text at the time of elimination, always…”, guaranteed the famous, who also took from the box an energy drink, an alarm clock, a Dummy outfit, a BBB badge, hashtags used by the public and the last item was a BBB secret voucher.

Humorist negotiating for BBB 2022

Boninho himself confirmed that part of the BBB 2022 cast is already confirmed and naturally the curiosity with the names is increasing. Ed Gama advances in negotiations with Globo’s reality show and some of the details came to light.

According to Gabriel Perline, from the iG Gente portal, the comedian was invited by the director to participate in the most watched house in Brazil. The contract would even be ready and with all the details agreed upon.

However, it is worth remembering that it is not yet clear whether he will enter the reserve team or soon in the starting line-up. As usual, there are always extra names for any withdrawals or disqualifications. For the third time, Big Brother Brasil will have anonymous subscribers and famous guests.