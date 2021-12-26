Taliban bans women from traveling unaccompanied by men | World

3 of 3 Oct 9 – A Taliban fighter poses for photo at an amusement park outside Kabul, Afghanistan. Mostashhed, from Wardak Province, enjoyed his day off while visiting Kabul for the first time — Photo: Jorge Silva/Reuters/Arquivo

