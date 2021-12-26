Taliban bans women from traveling unaccompanied by men | World

The Taliban regime announced this Sunday (26) that women who wishing to travel long distances must be accompanied by a man from their immediate family, a new sign of the regime’s hardening, despite its initial promises.
The recommendation, released by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Promoting Virtue and Preventing Addiction, and circulating on social media, also asks drivers to accept women in their vehicles only if they wear the “Islamic veil.”
“Women traveling more than 45 miles (72 km) cannot make the trip unless they are accompanied by a close relative,” ministry spokesman Sadeq Akif Muhajir told AFP, adding that the accompanying person must be a man. .
A woman wearing a burka walks by a window with images of models painted white in Kabul, Afghanistan, on October 6 — Photo: Reuters/Jorge Silva
The directive was released just weeks after the ministry asked the country’s television channels not to show “soap operas with women”, and required journalists to wear the “Islamic veil” in front of the cameras.
The Taliban has not explained what it considers “Islamic veil”, whether just a headscarf or whether to cover the face.
Since coming to power in August, the Taliban have adopted a number of restrictions on women and girls, despite early promises that the regime would be less rigid than its predecessor (1996-2001).
In several provinces, local authorities have agreed to open schools for girls, although many of them are still unable to attend classes.
October 9 – A Taliban fighter poses for a photo at an amusement park outside Kabul, Afghanistan. Mostashhed, from Wardak Province, enjoyed his day off while visiting Kabul for the first time — Photo: Jorge Silva/Reuters/Arquivo
In early December, a decree on behalf of the supreme leader of the Taliban movement asked the government to uphold women’s rights, but this document does not mention the right to education.
Human rights activists hope that the Taliban’s efforts to gain recognition from the international community and regain much-needed aid for the country, one of the poorest in the world, will result in concessions from the movement.
During their first government, the Taliban forced women to wear the burqa. They were only allowed to leave the house accompanied by a man and were not allowed to work or study.
