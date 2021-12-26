Talita Araújo reveals the threat she received from the production of “BBB 15” after sex without a condom: “I left destabilized”

Entering “Big Brother Brazil” has become the dream of many people in the country, and it definitely changes completely the life of those who get the desired spot on the reality show… But this does not always happen in a positive way. In an interview with Splash, from UOL, Talita Araújo recalled the harsh attacks she received after leaving “BBB 15“, and also told the threat she would have heard from the program’s production inside the confessional.

In the chat, released this Sunday (26), the young woman recalled the relationship she lived in confinement with her brother Rafael Licks. Their romance made a splash out here, especially since they’d gone under the duvet a few times, and not always with the proper protection. Because of this, Talita had to trigger the production to ask for the morning-after pill, which became the target of even worse criticism from the public abroad.

It turns out that, in one of the times he made the request, Araújo claimed to have been surprised by a threat from one of the professionals who assist the brothers. “One of the show’s producers was very angry with this whole story. He said: ‘We’re not babysitters and I don’t want to hear any more stories about condoms, contraceptives, the morning-after pill. I want you to go outside and finish this story. I don’t want to hear a peep about it anymore, otherwise I’ll eliminate you from the program.’ I left there like that, destabilized”, he remembered. Splash sought out TV Globo to take a stand regarding the revelation, but so far it has not received a return.

The ex-sister also gave other details about the backstage of the show, which could have directly influenced the second time she and Rafael had an unprotected relationship. “I asked [a pílula do dia seguinte] and the problem was that I asked twice in a row. A lot of people don’t know, but everything we need is in a pantry in the house. And it has a door with a lock. Production is in control of this lock. When we warmed up to go to the finals, this door was either purposely locked or not. And we didn’t stop. That’s why this second time happened without protection”, he remembered.

The young woman also opened up about the lack of information she had about contraceptive methods at that time. “Due to a lack of sexual orientation, which I never received, I was not aware that I could not take two morning-after pills in less than six months. Can you judge a 22 year old girl for not knowing this? No. Because nobody taught me. I did not know. for me it was a shock [o julgamento das pessoas]”, lamented.

Although it was a consensual relationship, Talita was the only one responsible for the lack of protection in sexual acts, and still faced yet another series of sexist comments. “I met someone, had fun and had sex. I was very judged for that. I heard barbarity about my relationship in there by Rafael being standard prince charming. I’ve been called from a whore and a slut to a gold-digger who wanted to kick the belly – things no woman should listen to. I own and own my body”, said the ex-BBB.

When leaving the program, the girl from Goiás had to face more consequences of her participation in the reality show. The young woman who dreamed of being a plane pilot was fired and accused of wanting to give Licks the “belly blow”. Because of all this, she was diagnosed with depression and even wanted to take her own life.

“A horrible feeling [de culpa]. I cried from screaming. I wanted this to end. I wanted to wake up from that nightmare of hearing so much absurd things about me that no one deserves to hear. That ended me. Society smothered me so much that it made me want to give up my life. Simply because I couldn’t say, ‘Don’t stone me so much because I’m a victim of this society.’ I did what I could to keep living. I’m a survivor”, he reflected.

After “Big Brother Brasil”, Talita and Rafael Licks dated for a while longer. She currently lives in Dublin, Ireland, where she met her first boyfriend after her relationship with her ex-brother. Looking at the past and present, the young woman said that she feels she has managed to overcome everything that happened, and is ready to face new challenges, such as working with the public.

“It was a very dark period [após o ‘BBB 15’]. It is very recently that this light within me has started to shine. I am 100% recovered. I’m not hiding behind my traumas, but reprogramming them and reframing these pains. I consider myself blessed. I connected with me in such a profound way that if it all falls apart now, I won’t faint like it did. I’m at the best time of my life”, concluded.

