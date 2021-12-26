Task force sent by the SP government to southern Bahia embarks in Campo de Marte | São Paulo

There are 14 professionals from the Fire Department and the Military Police Aviation Command who will work in the rescues. Another 16 boarded from Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of the state. The task force in São Paulo is made up of officers and soldiers specializing in rescues and rescues.

They will join the other six firefighters who left, on Saturday night (25), from Estação de Bombeiros, in the neighborhood of Belém, towards the south of Bahia, taking a truck with five boats.

There are more than 60 cities in emergency situation, at least 3,800 homeless and 17 dead. In addition, 10,955 people were made homeless (they had to abandon their properties but did not need shelter).

2 of 2 Task force sent by the SP government to southern Bahia embarks in Campo de Marte — Photo: Thaís Luquesi/TV Globo Task force sent by the SP government to southern Bahia embarks in Campo de Marte — Photo: Thaís Luquesi/TV Globo

The government of São Paulo is also sending two Águia helicopters, two planes and five Fire Department vessels to participate in rescue operations.

The operation is made up of the São Paulo Fire Department, the Military Police Aviation Command, the Bahia Fire Department, the Forestry Foundation, the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio) and volunteers.

This Saturday (25), Governor Rui Costa determined the installation of a support base in the municipality of Ilhéus, south of Bahia, with the aim of optimizing efforts to help cities that suffer from heavy rains. At least 19 municipalities in the region suffer some impact from the storms this Saturday (25).

Until the night of Friday (24), 17 deaths were registered caused by the rains that hit Bahia since the beginning of November.

The southern and southwestern regions of the state are the most affected by rainfall. In Itororó, the number of homeless reached 200 this Saturday; in Guaratinga, the storms left 600 people homeless and caused the collapse of 58 houses. In addition, 25 bridges were damaged, leaving communities in isolation.

Storms also affect other parts of the state: the cities of Ibipeba and João Dourado, in the northern region, have suffered from flooding of roads and houses since Thursday (23). The situation is similar in Salvador, which before the end of December had already registered a volume of rain five times greater than expected for the entire month.

Rain hits southern Bahia again

Governor Rui Costa determines the installation of a support base in Ilhéus

Road connecting the cities of Itabuna and Ilhéus is closed after flooding