ten people are arrested in Fortaleza

The Civil Police of Ceará arrested ten people suspected of participating in the massacre that took place in the Sapiranga neighborhood of Fortaleza, during the early morning hours of Saturday, 25. The arrests took place less than ten hours after the crime, which killed six people. Along with the suspects, six firearms were also seized.

By means of a note, the Civil Police reported that it had seized six 380, .40 and 9 millimeter pistols. Two pieces of equipment that transform pistols into rifles were also found.

The work was carried out by the departments of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP), the Capital Judiciary Police (DPJC) and Intelligence (DIP), in conjunction with the PC-CE’s Coordination of Operations and Special Resources (Core). The Intelligence Coordination (Coin) of the Public Security and Social Defense Secretariat (SSPDS) also supported the investigations.

The crime took place near Campo do Alecrim and EEMTI João Nogueira Jucá. At the scene, five men were killed. Another six people were shot and rescued to a hospital unit.

Among the victims were identified, in the report of the occurrence, Mateus Ribeiro dos Santos; Israel Da Silva Andrade, 24 years old; André Alexandre Rodrigues, 26 years old; and 25-year-old John Lennon Netherlands. The fifth victim has yet to be identified.

One of the victims, John Lennon Holanda, had his brother murdered three days ago, raising suspicions that the crime is motivated by factional disputes. Police are still investigating the causes.

Complaints

The population can contribute to investigations by passing on information that helps police work. Complaints can be made to the number 181, the Disque-Denúncia. It is also possible to contact us via WhatsApp (85) 3101-0181. where complaints can be made via message, audio, video and photography.

Complaints can also be sent to the number (85) 3257-4807, of the DHPP. Under the SSPDS, confidentiality and anonymity are guaranteed.

