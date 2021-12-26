Test to detect flu can be done in pharmacies and laboratories – 12/23/2021 – Balance and Health

With the epidemic of flu cases in the city of São Paulo, anyone who suspects that they have the disease can resort to tests to resolve the doubt. The exam is offered in pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals through a drive-thru.

The laboratories of the Fleury group carry out the test through an agreement upon medical request. Without the request, it is considered private and costs R$ 342. In Dasa’s network, in São Paulo, the procedure is the same.

Pharmacies also offer the flu virus test, which is recommended for those who are between the second and seventh day of symptoms. The test, in fact, is called 3 in 1, since it detects the presence of influenza A, B or Covid-19 and is available in chains such as Drogaria São Paulo and Panvel for R$ 89.90.

There are hospitals that have started testing for influenza through drive-thru, such as Oswaldo Cruz, at the Paulista unit. The hospital said it identified a significant increase in demand for emergency care for people with respiratory symptoms and saw the number of cases double compared to the previous month.

The Municipal Health Department reported that it performs tests for Covid-19 in the public network and, with a negative result, the patient is medicated with medicines for influenza.

As of December 14, rapid tests are being carried out to find out if a patient with flu symptoms has Covid-19.

The test is done for those patients who have symptoms such as fever, sore throat, headache, runny nose, cough, difficulty breathing, body aches, tiredness, diarrhea, and purplish lips or fingers.

These tests can be carried out in emergency care units (UPAs), outpatient medical assistance (AMAs), emergency care (PAs) and emergency rooms.

The State Department of Health has stated that tests for the diagnosis of influenza are acquired and distributed by the Ministry of Health to the states. In São Paulo, the test is performed in a hospital environment, when the patient is hospitalized under suspicion of severe acute respiratory syndrome.

Covid’s influenza epidemic and pandemic scare doctors

The increase in influenza cases calls the attention of laboratories. According to the Fleury network, between November and December 2020, there was a drop of 33.29% in tests for flu. Between November and December 2021, the number grew 14 times.

The volume of tests for influenza grew 45 times in December this year compared to December 2020. Comparing the two periods, the positivity rose from 10% to 15% to 45%.

“There are few tests that have such a level of positivity,” said Dr. Celso Granato, clinical director of Grupo Fleury, who also claims that there has been an increase in Covid-19 cases.

“A few days ago, we had 2% positivity in tests for Covid. This Wednesday (22), we already had 15% positivity for the virus,” he says. “We are seeing people taking the tests because they are symptomatic. We were with a low positivity and a large number of exams. Now, the number of tests has gone up and the positivity has gone up as well.”

DASA also identified an increase in the positivity rate for the diagnosis of influenza throughout Brazil. From 1.7% of cases in the first week of October, the number jumped to 24.9% in the last week of December.

The company has also seen growth in the number of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. On December 14th, the positivity was 1.93% and on December 22nd it rose to 5.60%.