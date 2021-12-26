Thales Bretas and children celebrate Christmas with Paulo Gustavo’s family | celebrities



Thales Bretas meets Paulo Gustavo’s family on the first Christmas without the comedianReproduction/Instagram

Published 12/25/2021 19:20

Rio – Thales Bretas, Paulo Gustavo’s widower, celebrated Christmas with his children, Romeu and Gael, and her husband’s family. In a post, the dermatologist wished her congratulations and also commented on her husband’s absence during the celebration.

“Christmas is a time for renewal! It is often sad for some families and people who spend it alone. This year is especially difficult amidst the pandemic that has already completed nearly 2 years,” he said. “We feel this bump, but we try to keep love and hope at the maximum level to overcome the absence of our beloved PG. Although he is always present, because he is always with us, in everything,” he continued.

“So, in the midst of each one’s sorrows and difficulties, I hope that the joys will be remembered today, and that hope will never be lost. Better days will come! A Christmas of peace and love for all”, he added. This is the family’s first Christmas without the actor, who died a Covid-19 victim in May 2021.

The little ones, Romeu and Gael, Déa Lúcia, Júlio Márcio and Ju Amaral, parents and sister of Paulo, Penha, stepmother of the humorist, and Solange and Tancredo Alberto, parents of Thales, were in the celebration.

