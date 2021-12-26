Thales Bretas spends Christmas with Paulo Gustavo’s family and declares himself

Thales Bretas, Paulo Gustavo’s widower, took advantage of Christmas Eve to strengthen ties with the actor’s family. Along with his two children, the result of his relationship with the comedian, he posed for a photo with Déa Lúcia.

The doctor took advantage of the moment to make a statement to Paulo Gustavo. “Christmas is renewal time! It is often sad for some families and people who are alone. This year is especially difficult amidst the pandemic that has already completed almost 2 years. We feel this shock, but we try to keep love and hope at the maximum level to overcome the absence of our beloved PG”, he began writing.

Along with Penha, Paulo Gustavo’s stepmother and his parents, Solange and Tancredo Alberto, he declared himself for the actor.

“Although he is always present, because he is always with us, in everything. So, in the midst of each one’s sorrows and difficulties, I hope that the joys will be remembered today, and that hope will never be lost! Better days will come! A Christmas of peace and love for all!”, he added.

Paulo Gustavo died in May this year, after complications with Covid. He and Thales have been married since 2015 and have two children together, Romeo and Gael. When the actor’s death was seven months old, on December 5, the doctor threw his ashes into the New York Sea.

