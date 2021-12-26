The 10 most watched movies of the week (12/25/2021)

Not that anyone doubted that, but the debut of Spider-Man: No Return Home placed (once again) all the hero’s films released among the most watched of the week in Brazil. After all, with the new feature being this great celebration of the character’s history in cinemas and referring to everything we’ve seen so far, nothing more fair than revisiting the classics.

And the most curious thing about checking this list after the release of the new film is to see how the public’s perception has changed in light of what No Return Home presented. Before launch, Spiderverse was the big darling in streamings, but now we have a bigger highlight of the franchise The spectacular Spider Man. I wonder why?

Even venom benefited from the Spider’s whooping cough. Like the post-credit scene of Time of Carnage connects directly with the new Spider man, it was obvious that interest in the symbiote would rise.

It is worth noting that there is still no official tool to measure movie audiences in streaming and video on demand services and that the best way to do this measurement is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what they need. watch and also what streaming content is available.

So, based on these data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched movies in Brazil this week.

10. Spider-Man 3

The latest film in the trilogy starring Tobey Maguire is the least beloved of the hero’s first incarnation, but it also has its charm. Spider-Man 3 it revolves around the symbiote’s arrival on Earth, with Peter Parker taking on the black uniform and suffering the consequences of this on his personality. In parallel, we see more about other villains, such as the Sandman and the Hobgoblin.

This excess of enemies makes things a bit like racing, it’s true, but it’s interesting to see the symbiont and Venom’s first appearance quite different from the version we currently have in the cinema.

Spider-Man 3 is available on HBO Max and also for rental and purchase on Now, Oi Play, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Looke, and iTunes.

9. Unforgivable

How is life for someone who has just got out of jail? Is it possible to start over with the one you love after having committed a terrible crime? These are questions Ruth (Sandra Bullock) will have to face after spending 20 years in prison for a murder.

Now free, he tries to find the sister he hasn’t seen since he was a child. But this quest will not be easy, as she will have to face the judgment of the world around her, which sees her as someone dangerous and not to be forgiven.

Unforgiven is exclusive to Netflix.

8. Spider-Man 2

For many, Spider-Man 2 it’s still the best hero movie to date. He develops very well the idea that “With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility”, presents a great evolution in the personality of Peter Parker, a memorable villain — which is fundamental for No Return Home — and some scenes that translate very well why the nickname Amigao da Vizinhança.

Spider-Man 2 is available on Netflix, Telecine and Globoplay and for rent and purchase on Now, Google Play, Claro Video, Microsoft Store, Looke and iTunes.

7. Spider-Man: Back Home

the first movie of Spider man Inside the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU) is also a beautiful tribute to 1980s teen movies like the classic Enjoying the Crazy Life. With a very collegiate vibe, the film presented a new version of the whole little world around Peter Parker, including a completely rejuvenated Aunt May and a Mary Jane very different from the one we know in the comics.

And all these changes worked really well, giving the story a new lease of life. Wasting no time in telling how the hero gained his powers, he stands out mainly because of his villain. The Vulture may not be the most popular Spider enemy in the comics, but it worked very well inside the MCU and proved to be an incredible threat to the hero.

Spider-Man: Back Home is available on Netflix, Paramount+, Telecine, Globoplay and Starzplay. For those who prefer to rent or buy, you can find it on Claro Vídeo, Now, Oi Play, Google Play, Microsoft Store and iTunes.

6. Spider-Man

the first movie of Spider man is a milestone in cinema for having opened the door for comic book adaptations once and for all. Not afraid to recreate the colorful uniform of the comic books, we saw a character very similar to the one we knew from the comics and who exploited one of the most iconic villains in the comics: the Green Goblin.

Despite several conceptual changes — such as the fact that Parker does not use a web launcher, but produces them in his own body —, it is a very faithful film and one that translates very well the spirit of the character, especially in “With great powers, great responsibilities come.”

Spider man is available on Netflix, Telecine, Globoplay and for purchase and rental on Claro Vídeo, Now, Oi Play, Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes and Looke.

5. The Spectacular Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield’s debut as Spider-Man is really a lot of fun. By bringing in Peter Parker who is younger and cooler than the nerdy version of Tobey Maguire, he has given new life to the hero and managed to do quite well in the more talkative and sarcastic style we knew from the comics.

The villain Lagarto may not be memorable at all, but he is present in No Return Home, which is one more reason to see The spectacular Spider Man. Not to mention that Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy makes play count.

The spectacular Spider Man is available on HBO Max and for rental and purchase on Oi Play, Google Play, Claro Video, Looke, iTunes and the Microsoft Store.

4. Venom: Time of Carnage

The criticism may have kicked in, but the truth is that venom is a real hit and loved by the public. AND Time of Carnage it’s everything the comic book fans who grew up with the 1990s comic books wanted: the two symbiotes falling for the punch and destroying everything, with plenty of claws, teeth and jokes of questionable taste.

The story is a direct sequel to the first feature and brings the symbiote living with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) in a somewhat troubled relationship. And it’s in the midst of one of these back and forth between the couple that Venom ends up crossing his path with serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who becomes the villain Carnage. Completely mad and violent, he will now wreak havoc throughout the city and only Venom can stop him.

Venom: Time of Carnage is available for purchase and rental on Now, Looke, iTunes, Google Play and Microsoft Store.

3. Spider-Man: Away from Home

Tom Holland’s weakest film is also the one that gives the cue to No Return Home. In it, we see Peter Parker going on a school trip to Europe after the Avengers saved the world from Thanos’s blip. It had everything to be a peaceful vacation, until someone showed up claiming to be a traveler in the multiverse and wanting his help.

The interesting thing about the movie is that it gives enormous weight to Iron Man’s death and how it affects Peter, who saw Tony Stark as a father figure — and that’s all worked out well to develop the character.

Spider-Man: Away from Home is available on Prime Video and for rental and purchase on Now, Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes and Looke.

2. Spider-Man on the Spiderverse

Of all these movies, we can say with some peace of mind that Spider-Man on the Spiderverse is largely responsible for the mess in the multiverse that we will see in No Return Home. That’s because the animation that put several versions of the hero side by side worked so well and was so successful that it was obvious they were going to replicate the formula on the MCU.

The story here is very simple: Miles Morales is bitten by a radioactive spider and develops the powers of Spider-Man and, from that, he will have to work together with a tired and veteran Peter Parker, as well as other versions coming from other realities—including a pig—to prevent the end of the world. And it’s all beautifully packaged in sharp humor, an amazing soundtrack, and an innovative animation style.

Spider-Man on the Spiderverse is available on Telecine and for rent and purchase on Now, Google Play, Claro Video, Microsoft Store, iTunes and Looke.

1. The Spectacular Spider-Man: The Threat of Electro

The Spectacular Spider-Man 2: The Threat of Electro is one of the movies that will converge to No Return Home, since the Electro villain is in the new feature. And although the story has a somewhat childish tone, it still manages to be impactful enough to recreate one of the most memorable events in the stories of Spider-Man.

Furthermore, even with all the criticism, the film is still well remembered mainly because the actor Andrew Garfield is great at playing Neighborhood Buddy, giving all the irreverence that the character needs. You can clearly see that he’s having fun with it all — too bad the script doesn’t help that much.

The Spectacular Spider-Man 2: The Threat of Electro is available on Globoplay, Starzplay, Now, Microsoft Store, Looke and iTunes.