The 20 best games of 2021 for PS4 and PS5

The year 2021 is drawing to a close after many quality games have come into the hands of players. Despite having been a “warm” year of big releases for a lot of people, we had several titles for all types of players, like horror fans with Resident Evil Village, roguelikes with Hades, Returnal and Deathloop or coop with It Takes Two.

THE myPS created the traditional list of best 2021 games for PS4 and PS5, according to Metacritic. It is worth noting that the article is composed of debuts on Sony consoles, there are no PlayStation 5 ports and a game needs to have a minimum of 15 ratings.

20th: Little Nightmares II

Little Nightmares II, prequel to the first game, followed with the same quality as its predecessor. The setting and the macabre characters continued to be praised, as did the puzzles.

19th: Lost Judgment

Lost Judgment, the sequel to the spin-off of the Yakuza series, conquered the media because of its well-crafted fights, a story full of twists and captivating characters. In addition, it has some of the best features of the franchise: many mini-games, fun side missions and immersion in Japanese culture.

18th: Life is Strange: True Colors

The newest game in Square Enix’s acclaimed narrative saga came — as you’d expect — with a gripping story. Alex Chen, the protagonist of Life is Strange: True Colors, won over players and journalists with a complex drama, but part of everyone’s daily life: dealing with your own feelings. Also highlight the beautiful soundtrack.

17th: Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 5 Strikers brought the “musou” gameplay of the Warriors series to the acclaimed Atlus JRPG. The gameplay is the same as defeating huge hordes of enemies, but it also has strategic differences, such as resistance and weakness system. Furthermore, the group of friends and the narrative continue to stand out in the sequel to the base game.

16th: Nier Replicant

Nier Replicant, winner of “Best Music/Soundtrack” at The Game Awards 2021, was in the top 20 best games of 2021 for PS4 and PS5. In addition to the sound, combat, movement and improved visuals for the latest hardware stood out.

15th: Hitman 3

The title that closed the Agent 27 trilogy, Hitman 3 is considered the best of the three works. The main focus, of course, is the stealth mechanics at their best. In addition, the vehicles highlighted the “breathtaking” missions around the world, whether in the thrill of espionage or the ambiance.

14th: Resident Evil Village

Despite competing for GOTY 2021, Resident Evil Village only reached 15th position in the ranking. Journalists praised the combat, the return — in some parts — to the classic horror of the popular franchise and traditional puzzles. However, some were not so happy with the saga’s turn.

13th: F1 2021

High speed fans received another great game from Codemasters, specialist in the genre: F1 2021. The title is described as a true simulator of the most famous automobile category in the world.

12th: The Forgotten City

The Forgotten City competed at TGA 2021 among the best indies debuts and achieved good placement on the list of best games of 2021 for PS4 and PS5. The game is based on one of the most famous Skyrim mods and even received a game of its own.

11: Return

Intense combat, unique setting, next-gen visuals and mysterious story all stand out in Returnal. The PlayStation 5 exclusive work is another great achievement of Housemarque.

10th: Chivalry II

Fans of bloody battles and medieval war strategy could enjoy Chivalry II this year. The accolades underscore the immersion of conflicts and the many gameplay possibilities.

9: Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Electronic Arts’ famous science fiction trilogy has returned in Mass Effect Legendary Edition. As a great remaster, improved visuals, gameplay and performance were the good points of the compilation.

8th: Tales of Arise

Winner of “Best RPG” at The Game Awards 2021, Tales of Arise has captured the media for its revamped gameplay, gripping story, paint-style visuals and flawless soundtrack. The group of characters also helped in the good ratings.

7th: Chicory: A Colorful Tale

The art game is known for its captivating narrative and beautiful message. Chicory: Colorful Tale even ran “Best Game by Impact” on the TGA. Its graphic style is also praised.

6th: Guilty Gear Strive

The top fighting game of the year couldn’t be left out of the list of best games of 2021 for PS4 and PS5. In sixth place, Guilty Gear Strive features precise combat and anime-style visuals that are “eyeballing”.

5: Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension

Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension opens the top 5 as the best PlayStation Studios title this year. Competing for GOTY 2022, the game featured stunning graphics, frantic gameplay and instant world switching to showcase the power of the PS5.

4th: Deathloop

Many didn’t take faith, but Deathloop was a clear shot from Arkane Lyon. The game is acclaimed by the media and many gamers for its unique personality, roguelike gameplay, story and 60s setting.

3rd: Elysium Disc — The Final Cut

And we’ve reached the podium of the best 2021 games for PS4 and PS5! One of the big hits of 2020 on other platforms, Disco Elysium has finally made it to Sony consoles in its final version. The game is a dense investigation RPG with a deep narrative of choices and reflections on life.

2nd: It Takes Two

Here’s the GOTY of 2021! Winner of the TGA top prize, It Takes Two took second place on Metacritic. Its fun gameplay with changing mechanics all the time captivated players all over the world.

1st: Hades

The first place on the list of best games of 2021 for PS4 and PS5 is Hades. The roguelike is another work from 2020 to debut only this year in Sony video games. The game features extremely addictive gameplay and impeccable visual art.