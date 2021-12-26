The boy hero who at just 11 years old saved two people on the same day

BBC General

posted on 12/25/2021 11:59 AM / updated on 12/25/2021 12:00 PM



Davyon Johnson rescued a choking classmate and rescued a woman from a fire at her home – (credit: Facebook/Muskogee Public School)

Double hero.

An 11-year-old boy from Oklahoma, United States, was honored on December 15 for saving the lives of not one but two people on the same day.

Davyon Johnson has been named an honorary member of both the sheriff’s office and the police force, and has been recognized by the board of education in his hometown of Muskogee, located about 50 miles southeast of Tulsa.

“Davyon performed the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate on December 9 and that night helped a woman escape her burning house,” wrote the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Facebook/Muskogee Public School Johnson saved two lives on the same day

The Heimlich maneuver is a first-aid procedure that performs abdominal compressions on a person who is suffocating.

Meanwhile, Muskogee Public School has also posted a series of photos on Facebook showing Davyon posing with his decorations.

“It felt good, I’m excited,” said the boy after receiving the award.

Facebook/Muskogee Public School Johnny Teehee, Muskogee Police Chief, presented Johnson’s Honorary Officer Award

How were the rescues?

Davyon Johnson was at the Muskogee Public School, where he attends sixth grade, on December 9 when one of his classmates tried to open the top of a water bottle with his mouth and choked on it.

“Davyon immediately ran and did the Heimlich maneuver,” school principal Latricia Dawkins told a local newspaper.

“According to an eyewitness account, when this (Heimlich maneuver) was done, the victim spat out the bottle cap,” he added.

The boy said, in turn, that he learned the maneuver on YouTube and that it is a valuable procedure to learn.

“If anyone finds themselves in the situation I found myself in, they will know what to do,” Johnson added.

Director Dawkins added that she wasn’t surprised by the boy’s quick reaction.

“He always says he wants to be an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician), he said.

Facebook/Muskogee Public School Johnson was decorated

But Johnson’s good deed didn’t end there that day.

A few hours later, the boy saw a disabled lady escaping a fire in her home and rushed to help her out of the garage and into her vehicle.

“I thought, ‘She’s not moving fast enough.’ So I walked across the street and helped her into her truck,” Davyon told a local TV station.

According to director Dawkins, the boy is very much loved by his peers and teachers.

“He’s a kind soul” and a “double hero,” said Dawkins.

