The case of trans twins from SC becomes inspiration for other young women and exposes the SUS waiting list | Santa Catarina

According to Rodrigo Moretti, researcher and professor at the Center for Studies in Gender and Health of the Department of Public Health at the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), the wait is long, with reports from people waiting for more than five years to start the process on the public network. (read more below)

“Each one of the centers performs at most two surgeries like these per month. So, that’s an average of 10 procedures per month and that’s far from what’s needed. It’s a precarious situation,” says Moretti

Sought by g1, the Ministry of Health reported not having data on how many people are on the waiting list in Brazil to undergo a sex adjustment surgery by the Unified Health System (SUS). The ministry also stated that it does not have an average of how long the patient waits in line to get the surgical procedure done.

Only five Brazilian states have hospitals authorized by the Ministry of Health to perform the procedure through the SUS (Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Pernambuco and Goiás), which means that there is a demand for private clinics.

Only in Santa Catarina, for example, between 2015 and September 2021, the SUS sent 72 people to perform the sex adjustment surgery outside the state, as it does not have a referral center for the procedure.

In the same period, the private clinic where the twins were operated on, in Blumenau, in Vale do Itajaí, did six times more surgeries and reached the milestone of 500 interventions.

The exposure that the twins’ case had nationally helped to give visibility to a group that still suffers from a lot of prejudice in the country. The 23-year-old archival student Lorena Nascimento Quintas was one of the young women who was inspired by Mayla and Sofia. She underwent the readjustment procedure in October on the private network.

“The positive reaction they received with all the exposure of the story also encouraged me to talk about my story,” says Lorena.

It is ordinance No. 2,836 of December 2011, which established the National Policy on Comprehensive Health for Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transvestites and Transsexuals, which deals with the right to sex readjustment surgery and the use of hormones.

To perform the sex adjustment surgery through SUS, the initial access is via the Basic Health Unit (UBS). After this first contact, it is the function of the state network to direct this person to one of the referral centers authorized by the Ministry of Health that perform the procedure.

As shown in the video below, new rules for gender transition surgery were approved by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) in 2020. The resolution expands access to surgery and also to basic care for transgender people.

the norm reduced from 18 to 16 years old the minimum age to start hormonal therapies and defines rules for the use of medicines for blocking puberty. surgical procedures involving gender transition are prohibited for those under 18 years of age. Before, you had to wait until you were 21 years old.

Despite the advances, there is still a lot of prejudice in the country in relation to transgender people. Brazil maintains its position as the country that kills the most transsexuals in the world, ahead of Mexico and the United States, according to the NGO Transgender Europe (TGEU), which monitors 71 countries.

The country had 175 murders of transgender people in 2020, according to an annual report by the National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals in Brazil (Antra), which would be equivalent to one death every 2 days.

Surgery is last resort sought

For researcher Rodrigo Moretti, the search for transsexual people interested in undergoing gender reassignment surgery has decreased in recent years.

This is because, before Decree No. 8727 of April 2016, which deals with the use of the social name and recognition of the gender identity of transvestites or transsexuals, surgery was mandatory so that the person could modify their documents.

“Surgery is the last resort, the population often only needs the modification of secondary characteristics, which the use of hormones can sometimes do, without the need for genital alteration”, stated Rodrigo Moretti.

For Lorena Quintas, who lives in Londrina, Paraná, the twins’ story brought inspiration to open up to other people.

“Before I thought I would hide about everything I went through and pretend that my past and the surgery didn’t exist. However, with their story and the support of friends, I also decided to do my part and speak my story for the good of others who they want to hear reports and educate themselves about being trans,” said the student.

Lorena underwent the procedure on October 23, weeks after her birthday. She claims that the post-operative period was initially painful, but recently her body has responded well.

The fact that Mayla and Sofia are young caught Lorena’s attention.

“Despite being only four years older than them, I still feel a generation gap. Trans visibility seemed to become mainstream [popular] when I was finishing high school, and I only really learned about the medical and surgical transition process when I was the age they are now.”

SC private clinic reaches 500 sex readjustment surgeries

“I’m happy that they already managed to have the comfort of making the transition at such a troubled stage and having the surgery that was so important to them while they haven’t reached adulthood,” he added.

Lorena also left a message for the trans girls who are thinking of undergoing the procedure for sex adjustment. “I want to say to people who want to have the surgery that it’s a procedure that requires a lot of mental preparation and maturity; after all, it’s an irreversible process. And even so, it’s possible for things to happen beyond your expectation during the recovery process.” .

“For those who are absolutely sure that they couldn’t live with the original sex, the surgery will let you do it; it was the best decision I’ve made in my life so far. I want everyone who wants to undergo surgery to conquer this dream, despite the limitations of the public system and the exploitation of the private sector, and remember that having the surgery will not make you more of a woman than you already are, and we are much more than a label,” she declared.

‘Many girls came looking for us,’ says Sofia

Sofia Albuquerck has stated that she and her twin sister, Mayla Phoebe de Rezende, are wanted to answer questions from other trans girls.

“With Mayla’s and mine’s exposure, many girls came to see us to know how the entire procedure is. This helped to increase the demand for surgery, especially at the clinic where we performed the operation. Kind of talking to the girls and answering questions, we make them more confident about how the entire procedure is done. We even have some groups to help with questions,” stated Sofia.

Mayla and Sofia were born with the biological sex of males and discussed the transition to females since before they came of age. The twins knew about the possibility of undergoing the procedure since childhood. They underwent mammoplasty, plastic surgery that alters or corrects the shape of the breasts, last year.

“A curiosity is that even when Mayla and I went for the surgery, we were one of the only ones who didn’t (program) to be able to do the surgery. This is a sad fact in my opinion, because other girls have to go to the “street” to be able to achieve a dream, which should be more accessible”, concludes Sofia.

The resources to cover the expenses of the surgery, carried out by the private system, came from the grandfather, who sold a house to get the money.

The twins underwent the procedure on February 10 and 11 this year and were discharged three days later.

