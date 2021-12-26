The Evil Strange Doctor in the trailer may not be who we think

THE first and surreal trailer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness recently arrived after being screened as post-credits scene in Spider-Man sessions: No Return Home.

The video shows the long-awaited encounter between Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoff, but there are a lot more surprises coming, including a character that no one expected it to be in this movie.

In the last scene of the trailer, the biggest surprise: we see the Supreme Wizard in dialogue with a evil version of himself. At first, it is inevitable to deduce that that would be the call Supreme Strange Doctor that appeared in What If…?. However, taking a closer look, maybe it’s not him!

In the same video, we see Strange not facing the Scarlet Witch, but asking her help to deal with something even more powerful – is that we still don’t know exactly what it’s about, after all.

Expanding rumors which have been around for some years, at a certain point, the Doctor Strange faces a villain which – without a shadow of a doubt – looks a lot like Shuma-Gorath.

Now take a look: who knows the character in comics will remember that your true evil form cannot be perceived by mortals. That tentacled monster that people see is simply a form of manifest in our physical world.

So it would not be surprising that Shuma-Gortah could assume an Evil Strange Doctor form to communicate with the former Supreme Earth Mage face-to-face. That would make a lot more sense than an apparition of the Ultimate Strange Doctor.

The reason? Just remember that he ended the first season of What If…? like a hero, after a wide arc of redemption.

Other options for the character involve the possibilities that he is the UCM version of Nightmare, what you can take any form you want, or even the famous and long-awaited Mephisto.

About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

One second solo movie, Doctor Strange 2, it was already expected, but that didn’t make Doctor Estranho’s announcement in the Multiverso da Loucura come without surprises, starting with the title, which promises further deepen the concept of alternative realities introduced in Avengers: Ultimatum. But not only that!

The film is described by Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, as the first horror film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, for the time being at least, no one has any idea what that means.

It was also confirmed that Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, will be in the story, which will be linked to the series WandaVision, from Disney+.

Rumors realize that the Bad dream can be the great villain of the movie, who would also have for the first time another powerful sorceress, Clea Strange, wife of Stephen Strange. Brother Voodoo is also considered in the film, but none of this information has been confirmed so far.

Doctor Strange at Multiverso da Loucura is scheduled to debut for 06 May 2022.



