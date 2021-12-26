the main releases in games

Better get your hearts (and your pockets) ready now because 2022 is coming up with a hefty calendar for game releases.

The year will feature long-awaited games like Elden Ring, starfield and the sequence of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. And, because of several postponements that we had in 2021, we will also have titles like God of War: Ragnarok and Hogwarts Legacy.

You can already feel that 2022 will be a (very) heavy year for games. Therefore, we have gathered the main releases in a single list, which can be seen below:

JANUARY

01/28: Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch)

Promising to move the formula of the games of Pokemon, Legends: Arceus it will have a vibe of feudal Japan and will put the player on tours of various open areas in the Hisui region, which is the old Sinnoh of Pokemon Diamond and pearl.

FEBRUARY

02/04: Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

the sequence of Dying Light will keep the open world formula in a post-apocalyptic universe, but with gameplay that offers more freedom by focusing on parkour mechanics.

02/08: Sifu (PC, PS4, PS5)

In addition to having a title that Brazilians love to repeat around, Sifu is a fighting game focused on hand-to-hand combat, which is intended to challenge and encourage players to master the mechanics.

02/18: Forbidden West horizon (PS4, PS5)

Being the direct sequence of Horizon Zero Dawn, the game promises a larger open world, with new machines (even snakes, whales and robot monkeys), and a more varied gameplay, with hook and glider to aid combat and exploration.

02/25: Elden Ring (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Elden Ring is the next game of From Software, which takes place in a fanciful and unprecedented universe — created with the help of George RR Martin, creator of game of Thrones — and has the potential to deliver the most complete Soulsborne formula to date.

MARCH

03/04: Gran Turismo 7 (PS4, PS5)

With 90 tracks and over 400 cars to collect, the seventh game in the PlayStation racing franchise returns with campaign, online modes and a visual makeover.

03/18: Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Developed by Team Ninja (Nioh), the action RPG is the first attempt to enter the universe of Final Fantasy in the Souls-like genre, featuring frantic and challenging gameplay.

03/25: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a shooting game from the same universe as borderlands, which will be starring Tiny Tina and set in a fantasy universe, with wizards, warriors, dragons, castles and many elements of tabletop RPGs.

03/31: Weird West (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Described as “Skyrim in the Old West” by the developers, Weird West is an action RPG with five protagonists. Each character will have a different story, mixing system of choices, supernatural elements and semi-open world.

NOVEMBER

11/11: starfield (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

starfield is a new RPG that will put the player to explore a mysterious galaxy, being able to travel to several planets with a spaceship, and has even been described as a “Skyrim in space” by Bethesda.

2022 NO DATE

sequence of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)

Though the story is still a mystery, 2022 will be the year that Hyrule will need help again in the wake of Breath of the Wild, which will have new gameplay mechanics and an open world.

God of War: Ragnarok (PS4, PS5)

Being the last game in the franchise in Norse Mythology, God of War: Ragnarok returns with more gods for Kratos and Atreus to defeat (and Thor is on his way!), bringing the Ax Leviatã and the little boat back into the exploration.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

The new game based on Lord of the Rings will have Gollum as the protagonist, featuring gameplay focused on stealth and a story with appearances by familiar faces from Middle-earth.

Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world RPG, which will cast the player in the role of a student at Hogwarts High School around 1800 — that is, even before Tom Riddle and Newt Scamander.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Developed by rocksteady (trilogy Batman: Arkham), the game of Suicide squad will be set in an open world of Metropolis and will put the player in the roles of Harlequin, King Shark, Gunslinger and Captain Boomerang. The goal: defeat the Justice League. So far, only Superman and Flash have been confirmed.

Gotham Knights (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

With the confirmed presence of Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and Red Hood, Gotham Knights will be a story-focused action RPG in the Court of Owls — and will also feature a two-player co-op option.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Based on the filmmaker’s franchise James Cameron, the action adventure game features a first-person camera and a story focused on the Na’vi battle against humans to prevent the industrialization of Pandora.

The third game in the paintball franchise from Nintendo returns with an all-new region and new weapons and playstyles, plus a single-player campaign featuring Agent 3 and the terrifying Octarian Army.

With lots of meowing and fur balls, Stray is a game starring a kitten, which has the player solve puzzles and dodge obstacles and dangers — all from the cat’s point of view.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch)

the mascot of Nintendo is back in a 3D-style platform game, set in a mysterious universe with abandoned structures from ancient civilizations.

GhostWire: Tokyo (PC, PS5)

From the same creators of The Evil Within, the action-adventure game promises a mysterious experience with macabre elements, which explores folklore, urban legends and Japanese tales.

Bayonetta returns in the third game of the franchise, in which you’ll have to use your weapons and time-slowing abilities to defeat a mysterious evil. As she would say, “Let’s dance, boys!”