‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia will invade event to give speech about Guilherme | come around

For whom ship the couple, bad news: Guilherme is going to throw a bucket of cold water on the dancer: 😓
“We have nothing to do with each other, Flávia! The woman in my life is Rose. She’s the one I want to be with.”
“It’s obvious that your marriage is over,” the girl will return.
Guilherme (Mateus Solano) says he doesn’t want to be with Flávia (Valentina Herszage) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Guilherme will say that he loves his wife, and that it is Rose (Bárbara Colen) that he wants to stay with. He will also give an ultimatum: “You need to leave. I want you far away from my wife. Got it?” But walk on: anyone who thinks Flavia is going to give up that easy is wrong…
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will go on stage at the mansion to talk about Guilherme (Mateus Solano) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Devastated, Flávia will be crying in the mansion’s bathroom for a while. But soon after, she will put an end to her sadness and go to the place where the auction will be taking place: the garden. While the models parade in Rose’s dresses, Flávia will walk to the stage, determined.
“Flávia! Come back here! Don’t be crazy!”, Paula will ask.
Ignoring the appeals, Flávia will take the microphone from Guilherme’s hands and say, in front of the entire high society:
“I would like to say a few words in honor of Dr. Guilherme Monteiro Bragança.”
Guilherme (Mateus Solano) fears that Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will say something that will damage his marriage with Rose (Bárbara Colen) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Paralyzed, shocked and nervous about the situation, Guilherme will begin to listen to the dancer’s speech:
“Doctor Guilherme Monteiro Bragança. This serious and cold man surprised me. I never really believed in love. I never thought anyone could put up with someone for more than 48 hours. But Dr. Guilherme proved me otherwise…”
What a situation! 😯 How will this story end?
Keep an eye on the week’s summary to find out everything that’s going to happen on the soap opera! Check out the second chapter:
27 Ten
Monday
Rose regrets the kiss and pushes Baby away. Guilherme demands that Flávia leave his house. Baby finds Tigger and asks him about Tina. Flávia goes up on stage and Guilherme despairs. Tina and Bianca spy on Baby and Tigger. Rose and Daniel question Guilherme about Flávia’s speech. Neném tells Roni that she got the money. Marcelo tries to kiss Flávia. Guilherme tells Paula that he lent the money to Neném and she decides to go to her fiance’s house. Celina manages to shake Guilherme with her comments about Rose. Paula tells Nedda about the loan application and demands an explanation from the player. Guilherme goes to Rose’s room.
