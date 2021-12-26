‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia will invade event to give speech about Guilherme | come around

2 of 4 Guilherme (Mateus Solano) says he doesn’t want to be with Flávia (Valentina Herszage) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe

Guilherme (Mateus Solano) says he doesn’t want to be with Flávia (Valentina Herszage) – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe