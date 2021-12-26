‘The More Life, the Better!’: Roni to Reveal She Lied All the Time to Neném | come around

Roni offers help to Cora
Believing that his brother is lying, Neném refuses to deliver what Roni is asking. Only one call changes the whole story! The player receives a call from the prison that his brother has been beaten. Desperate, he goes there to see this story up close.
When Neném arrives at the prison, he finds Roni all bruised and covered in bandages. Touched by his brother’s condition, the player will back down and say he’s going to get the money Roni asked for.
“It’s good. Otherwise, our mother is capable of dying too. Of sadness. Because of you!”, Roni will say.
▶ Review the pressure Roni is under Conrad:
Roni worries when Conrado tells him he will have to pay Cora’s debt
However, nothing is as it seems: when Neném leaves, Roni’s mask will fall off. Look the bomb: Conrado will approach Roni and comment:
“Looks like your Thursday theater worked…”
Roni (Felipe Abib) shows that he lied to Baby (Vladimir Brichta) about injuries – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Roni will remove the plaster and bandages, and reveal another detail of the farce:
“There’s only one thing. I increased the money that Baby will have to pay. (…) Now it’s 15 thousand dollars. But the 5 thousand are mine.”
Keep an eye on the week’s summary to find out everything that’s going to happen on the soap opera! Check out Saturday’s chapter:
25 Ten
Saturday
Roni tells Conrado that she wants a portion of the money he will receive. Rose is happy with Guilherme’s support. Osvaldo suggests that Neném report Conrado to the police. Paula advises Flávia to forget about Guilherme. Marcelo intrigues and Paula gives up on lending Neném the money. Flávia decides to go with Marcelo to Rose’s event. Ingrid criticizes Paula for having quarreled with Neném. Guilherme doesn’t like to see Joana wearing one of his wife’s dresses. Nedda and Jandira watch Betina’s show. Baby asks William for money. Guilherme gets annoyed when he sees Flávia in his house. Baby stops Rose from falling, and the two end up kissing.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!