the most anticipated game of the NBA Christmas round

lakers_x_nets_the_most_expected_game for the nba_christmas_round

If there was a hottest game on this regular season’s calendar, it was the upcoming showdown between the Lakers and the Nets for the Christmas special round. A battle between two great trios was expected, in what could have been a preview of the NBA finals.

But unfortunately, the league’s injuries and safety protocols in relation to COVID will make this game a lot less important than we’d all like.

Instead of LeBron, Davis and Westbrook against Durant, Harden and Irving, we’re going to see a two-team game struggling to survive the shortfall on the court. The Lakers have suffered from absences as have the Nets, who haven’t played a single game since Dec. 18 due to delays caused by the outbreak of COVID in their team.

It is difficult at this point to say who will be on court for both sides. The Nets arrived in Los Angeles with 11 players available: Harden, Jevon Carter, Paul Milsap, Patty Mills, Blake Griffin, Shaq Harrison, James Enis, Langston Galloway, DeAndre Bembry and newly hired Wenyen Gabriel.

As for the Lakers, those confirmed so far are: LeBron, Westbrook, Ellington, Anthony, THT, Howard, Jordan, Rondo, Thomas, newcomers Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson and their two-way G-League players.

However, what we can see is some Nets players who are quite rested and crazy to go on court. From the Nets, it is clear that James Harden will be the main one. Barba may be having a down year, but he’s still averaging 20.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists and still capable of ending any game, especially against confused defense teams like the Lakers. Another player LeBron and company need to keep an eye on is point guard Patty Mills.

If the Lakers defense repeats the performance of Thursday’s loss to the Spurs, then there’s a good chance Brooklyn will lead the game from start to finish. This Nets team ranks seventh in the league by shooting percentage (46.4%), largely because of Durant, but they are still able to move and share the ball well (seventh in the league in assists per game) and besides, the team converts quality shots, even without its big star.

Meanwhile, up front, the Lakers will need more production from someone other than LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. The Lakers bench was beaten 69-20 to Spurs on Thursday. The absence of players due to injuries and health and safety protocols – especially Anthony Davis being sidelined with a sprained knee – has left many holes in the rotation, gaps that not even the pair can cover.

Perhaps this is the game that THT finally regains its momentum and scores over 15 points for the first time since being out due to health and safety protocols. This is also a game Howard should be starting once more and controlling the jug, because there’s no one in the Nets who should be able to keep up with his physicality.

And finally, it could be the night of Carmelo Anthony killing his three-pointers to lift the crowd and collaborate with the team’s attack.

It’s hard to predict what this Nets team will look like on Christmas Day just because this will be their first game in six days and they won’t have Durant. But still, the Lakers should at least show some fighting and try to end their four-game negative streak against a team that is as ravaged by COVID as they are.

Today’s match marks the debut of a new era in Los Angeles. The Crypto.com Arena era. And we hope it’s with a win. In time, we wish you a Merry Christmas and may it be a day of peace and many joys for everyone.

before the game

Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Time: 22:00

Broadcast: ESPN