The most downloaded apps in the world in 2021

This Friday (17), the analysis and software development company EmizenTech released the survey of most downloaded apps worldwide in 2021. The evaluation considered data from the Play Store and the App Store and concluded something very predictable: the apps from social networks are the most popular.

Most Downloaded Apps on Android in 2021

In the Google app store, common figures like TikTok, Instagram and WhatsApp appear — three of the most popular apps in the world. However, the compilation also highlighted competitors not so well known in Brazil, such as Cash App and Tubi.

Check out the full list:

TikTok: over 1 billion downloads

Cash App: over 50 million downloads

Instagram: over 1 billion downloads

Google Play: over 500 million downloads

WhatsApp: over 5 billion downloads

Snapchat: over 1 billion downloads

Netflix: over 1 billion downloads

Facebook Messenger: over 5 billion downloads

Tubi: over 100 million downloads

Crypto.com: over 1 billion downloads

Most downloaded apps on iOS in 2021

As for the iOS list, the data is different: EmizenTech did not highlight the number of downloads for each app and, in some cases, it only scored the number of active users or just a snippet of the entire year.

See the list:

TikTok: More than 30.7 million active users daily

YouTube: over 774.6 million monthly active users

Instagram: over 11 million downloads in September

Facebook: 1.9 billion active users in the second quarter of the year

Snapchat: 293 million daily active users in the second quarter

Facebook Messenger: 1.3 billion monthly active users in July

Netflix: 213.6 million paying users in the third quarter

Amazon Shopping: Over $380 Billion in Revenue

Report detailed consumer habits

In addition to evaluating which applications were the most successful over the year, EmizenTech also evaluated specific segments — mobile games, relationships, communication and entertainment, for example. The report also highlighted popularity based in the country, including Brazil.

EmizenTech extracted the information from sources said to be reliable, but without citing exactly which ones. No details were disclosed about the exact amount on each platform, nor why the data are different in the iOS.