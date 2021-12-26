The most downloaded apps in the world in 2021

This Friday (17), the analysis and software development company EmizenTech released the survey of most downloaded apps worldwide in 2021. The evaluation considered data from the Play Store and the App Store and concluded something very predictable: the apps from social networks are the most popular.
Most Downloaded Apps on Android in 2021
In the Google app store, common figures like TikTok, Instagram and WhatsApp appear — three of the most popular apps in the world. However, the compilation also highlighted competitors not so well known in Brazil, such as Cash App and Tubi.
Check out the full list:
- TikTok: over 1 billion downloads
- Cash App: over 50 million downloads
- Instagram: over 1 billion downloads
- Google Play: over 500 million downloads
- WhatsApp: over 5 billion downloads
- Snapchat: over 1 billion downloads
- Netflix: over 1 billion downloads
- Facebook Messenger: over 5 billion downloads
- Tubi: over 100 million downloads
- Crypto.com: over 1 billion downloads
Most downloaded apps on iOS in 2021
As for the iOS list, the data is different: EmizenTech did not highlight the number of downloads for each app and, in some cases, it only scored the number of active users or just a snippet of the entire year.
See the list:
TikTok: More than 30.7 million active users daily
YouTube: over 774.6 million monthly active users
Instagram: over 11 million downloads in September
Facebook: 1.9 billion active users in the second quarter of the year
Snapchat: 293 million daily active users in the second quarter
- Facebook Messenger: 1.3 billion monthly active users in July
Netflix: 213.6 million paying users in the third quarter
Amazon Shopping: Over $380 Billion in Revenue
Report detailed consumer habits
In addition to evaluating which applications were the most successful over the year, EmizenTech also evaluated specific segments — mobile games, relationships, communication and entertainment, for example. The report also highlighted popularity based in the country, including Brazil.
EmizenTech extracted the information from sources said to be reliable, but without citing exactly which ones. No details were disclosed about the exact amount on each platform, nor why the data are different in the iOS.
