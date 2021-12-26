The name desired by Barcellos at Inter was nominated by Mattos to Cruzeiro, who was close to the ‘hat’: “Negotiates the termination”

Colorado is eyeing the opportunities that can be seized in the ball market, but has not yet decided on who will coach in 2022

In the search for a coach after dismissing Diego Aguirre, Internacional is going through a situation similar to Flamengo’s in the ball market: no one leaves or enters the CT Parque do Gigante until the technical committee is defined. However, the Porto Alegre club is letting conversations that were previously well underway behind the scenes cool down.

The POA team cast has some gaps to fill for next year. Finishing the Brasileirão Serie A in 12th place with 48 points was not at all satisfactory for the high colorado summit, which wants to change the panorama in 2022. Despite the financial difficulties, the planning is for big names to strengthen the squad in the window.

In a conversation with journalists Marcelo Hazan and Thiago Fernandes, from the Goal portal, Alexandre Mattos revealed that he tried to make possible some big signings for Cruzeiro. Names that are without morals, or free on the market, and would be seen as market opportunities well used by the Celeste club, among them one that is the wish of Alessandro Barcellos, president of Inter for next year.

the left back Danilo Avelar, away at Corinthians, the midfielders Alisson, who ended up going to São Paulo, and Ricardo Goulart, free on the market and surveyed by Palmeiras, in addition to the attackers Janderson, which was lent by Timão to Grêmio, and Luiz Adriano, from Palmeiras and monitored by Internacional, were mentioned by Mattos. Of the quintet, only Goulart’s manager denied the conversations.

With the episodes that happened over the last season, the climate for the permanence of the Palmeiras jersey 10 ended up weighing a little and at this moment he “negotiates the termination”, as confirmed by the Goal. Alviverde recently hit the arrival of Rafael Navarro, ex-Botafogo, and continues to want to strengthen the offensive sector. In addition, the project for the coming years is to reformulate the team’s base with younger athletes.