The people of Colombia who celebrate Christmas in February with a black Baby Jesus

December 25, 2021

Credit, AFP Photo caption, At the center of the celebrations is a wooden statue of a black Infant Jesus

Residents of the city of Quinamayó, Colombia, celebrate Christmas in February with a procession that includes a black Baby Jesus puppet.

Local Afro-descendants say the tradition dates back to the times of slavery, when their ancestors were prohibited from celebrating Christmas on December 24th.

They then chose a date in mid-February — the third Saturday of the month — a custom that has been preserved ever since.

Celebrations include theatrical performances, colorful costumes, fireworks, music and dancing.

“The people who enslaved us celebrated Christmas in December and we were not allowed that day off, but we were told to choose another,” said event coordinator Holmes Larrahondo.

“In our community, we believe that a woman should fast 45 days after giving birth, so we celebrate Christmas not in December but in February so that Maria can dance with us,” added Larrahondo.

Credit, AFP Photo caption, Fireworks are a fundamental part of celebrations

Balmores Viáfara, a 54-year-old teacher, told the local newspaper El Colombiano that, for him, December 24 is “like any other day”, while the Adorations of the Child Jesus, as the celebrations are known, are a party “in which we black people celebrate by worshiping our God, in our own way.”

They combine Catholic beliefs, the fruit of European evangelization, with other forms of expression and rituals that slaves brought from Africa.

Credit, AFP Photo caption, Residents say younger generations have been key to keeping tradition alive

They are “celebrations of resistance”, summarized Viáfara to El Colombiano.

As part of the celebrations, residents go from house to house on a pilgrimage “looking” for the Child Jesus — represented by a wooden puppet — singing and dancing.

Credit, AFP Photo caption, Dance imitates the steps of chained slaves

Once “found”, the puppet is carried in procession around the city by participants of all ages dressed as angels and soldiers, who finally place it in the manger.

Dancers perform a dance called “la fuga”, in which the shuffling steps of chained slaves are imitated.

The festivities—which include recitations known as loas, dancing, and drinking—continue into the wee hours of the morning.

During the rest of the year, the Baby Jesus doll is in custody in the house of one of the residents.

That responsibility falls to Mirna Rodríguez, a 55-year-old midwife, who inherited from her deceased mother the task of keeping the doll in perfect condition.

“We’ve all participated in the event since we were little (…) so I think the tradition will never end,” Rodríguez told El Colombiano.