The people of Colombia who celebrate Christmas in February with a black Baby Jesus

Afro-descendant Colombian participants hold a crib with the Infant Jesus in Quinamayó, Valle del Cauda department, ​​Colombia, February 18, 2018

At the center of the celebrations is a wooden statue of a black Infant Jesus

Residents of the city of Quinamayó, Colombia, celebrate Christmas in February with a procession that includes a black Baby Jesus puppet.

Local Afro-descendants say the tradition dates back to the times of slavery, when their ancestors were prohibited from celebrating Christmas on December 24th.

They then chose a date in mid-February — the third Saturday of the month — a custom that has been preserved ever since.

Celebrations include theatrical performances, colorful costumes, fireworks, music and dancing.

