The people of Colombia who celebrate Christmas in February with a black Infant Jesus – International

At the center of the celebrations is a wooden statue of a black Infant Jesus (photo: AFP)

Residents of the city of Quinamay, Colombia, celebrate Christmas in February with a procession that includes a black Infant Jesus doll.

Local Afro-descendants say the tradition dates back to the days of slavery, when their ancestors were prohibited from celebrating Christmas on December 24th.

They then chose a date in mid-February—the third Saturday of the month—a custom that has been preserved ever since.

Celebrations include theatrical performances, colorful costumes, fireworks, music and dancing.

“The people who enslaved us celebrated Christmas in December and we were not allowed that day off, but we were told to choose another,” said event coordinator Holmes Larrahondo.

Black Baby Jesus doll central part of Christmas celebrations in Quinamay (photo: AFP)

“In our community, we believe that a woman should fast 45 days after giving birth, so we celebrate Christmas not in December but in February so that Maria can dance with us,” added Larrahondo.

Fireworks are a fundamental part of the celebrations (photo: AFP)

Balmores Vifara, a 54-year-old teacher, told the local newspaper El Colombiano that, for him, December 24 is “just like any other day”, while Adorations to the Child Jesus, as the celebrations are known, is a party “in which we blacks we celebrate by worshiping our God, our way”.

They combine Catholic beliefs, the fruit of European evangelization, with other forms of expression and rituals that slaves brought from Africa.

Residents say younger generations have been key to keeping tradition alive (photo: AFP)

They are “celebrations of resistance,” Vifara summed up to El Colombiano.

As part of the celebrations, residents go from house to house on a pilgrimage “looking” for the Child Jesus — represented by a wooden puppet — singing and dancing.

Dana imitates the steps of chained slaves (photo: AFP)

Once “found”, the puppet is carried in procession around the city by participants of all ages dressed as angels and soldiers, who finally place it in the manger.

Dancers perform a dance called “la fuga”, in which the shuffling steps of chained slaves are imitated.

The festivities—which include recitations known as loas, dancing, and drinking—continue into the wee hours of the morning.

Tradition goes back to slavery times (photo: AFP)

For the rest of the year, the Baby Jesus doll is in custody at the house of one of the residents.

That responsibility falls to Mirna Rodrguez, a 55-year-old midwife, who inherited from her deceased mother the task of keeping the doll in perfect condition.

“We’ve all participated in the event since we were little (…) so I think the tradition will never end,” Rodrguez told El Colombiano.

