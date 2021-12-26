‘This time it’s worse,’ says governor Rui Costa about the return of a storm in Bahia | Bahia

Governor Rui Costa spoke again, this Saturday (25), about the heavy rains that hit almost all regions of Bahia, especially the south, since last Thursday (23). According to him, in relation to the storm that affected the extreme south in early December, the situation is worse now, as it covers a greater number of locations.

“The finding is that the epicenter of the rains moved from the extreme south to the southern region, especially between the cities of Ilhéus and Vitória da Conquista. So, all the cities that are in this range were heavily hit by the rains,” he commented.

“It’s a risky situation, because now more places are hit. Before, it was more concentrated in four cities and now, it’s spreading. So, this time it’s worse.”

According to him, the authorities are still carrying out the damages, but it is already possible to say that there are a large number of displaced people in at least 20 cities. His estimate is that each city has at least 300 people outside their homes. “There are thousands of people who had to leave their homes, because the water rose a meter, two meters, in some places, up to three meters.”

This Saturday, the state government announced the installation of a support base in Ilhéus, and is evaluating whether the same will be done at Vitória da Conquista airport, in the southwest region, which is also facing problems because of the storm.

“We are measuring the damage. But, as of today, the teams have already started arriving in Ilhéus to set up this operations center, which will be located at the airport and at the Colégio Militar”, he detailed.

In addition, according to Rui, the government has already sent, this Saturday, food baskets, mattresses and other items for the victims. “The priority right now is to remove all people from risk areas, re-establish services and open roads. Formal measures are also already being adopted, from the point of view of paperwork, so that municipalities have access to resources for assistance”.

Also this Saturday, the governor also met with mayors of affected municipalities and three federal government ministers: João Roma, from Citizenship, Rogério Simonetti Marinho, from Rural Development, and Marcelo Queiroga, from Health, in addition to Alexandre Lucas, from Defense National Civil.

“We have aligned the measures to be taken. We are going to set up this single command center, which will bring together state and federal agencies in the same space. We will have a single coordination, whether for health, logistical support, or rescue.”

“The federal government will deploy aircraft, we already have aircraft and with faith in God, we will receive more support dispatches, that is, helicopters, boats, firefighters.”

Federal support includes fuel and aircraft to assist with rescues. The support base in Ilhéus, in the south of the state, has the reinforcement of teams from the Military Police of Bahia, the Military Fire Department of Bahia, the National Civil Defense Secretariat, the State Superintendence of Civil Defense (Sudec) and the Federal Highway Police, which will send aircraft and agents.

The state government also convened the National Council of Military Fire Brigades of Brazil (Ligabom), an institution that brings together firefighters from all over the country, and guaranteed that the advanced base in Itamaraju remains assembled, supporting the residents of the far south.

The governors of five states have already declared aid for Bahia: João Dória, from São Paulo, Romeu Zema, from Minas Gerais, José Renato Casagrande, from Espírito Santo, João Azevedo, from Paraíba, and Flavio Dino, from Maranhão, in addition to agents of the Fire Department of Rio Grande do Norte, with eight servers, two boats and two pickup trucks.

The forecast is that the first teams in the state of São Paulo will board at 7 am on Sunday (26) from Campo de Marte to Ilhéus. There will be 36 professionals from the firefighters and from the Military Police Aviation Command. Also this Saturday, five vessels and some equipment were sent from São Paulo to the south of Bahia. In addition to the military, the government of São Paulo will also make available two helicopters and two planes.

Across the state, 66 cities are in an emergency situation because of the rains. Until the night of Friday (24), 17 deaths were registered caused by the rains that hit Bahia since the beginning of November.

According to information from the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection (Sudec), 3,788 people were left homeless and needed support from city halls and 10,955 were left homeless (they had to abandon their properties, but did not need shelter) until Friday (24).

The southern and southwestern regions of the state are the most affected by rainfall. In Itororó, the number of homeless reached 200 this Saturday; in Guaratinga, the storms left 600 people homeless and caused the collapse of 58 houses. In addition, 25 bridges were damaged, leaving communities in isolation.

Storms also affect other parts of the state: the cities of Ibipeba and João Dourado, in the northern region, have suffered from flooding of roads and houses since Thursday (23). The situation is similar in Salvador, which before the end of December had already registered a volume of rain five times greater than expected for the entire month.

The rain that hit almost all regions of Bahia at the beginning of the month had given a truce, but fell again strongly since Thursday (23) and intensified on Friday (24), remaining until this Saturday.

According to the state’s Civil Defense and Protection Superintendence, the municipalities most affected by recent storms are: Coaraci, Dário Meira, Firmino Alves, Floresta Azul, Guaratinga, Ibicuí, Iguaí, Itabuna, Itajuípe, Itambé, Itapitanga, Itororó and Pau Brazil.

