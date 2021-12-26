Thousands of flights canceled in the world due to the advancement of the omicron variant

New York, Dec 26, 2021 (AFP) – More than 6,000 flights were canceled worldwide over the long Christmas weekend and thousands were delayed due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the website Flightaware reported.

To add to the chaos of travel in the United States, the weather in the western region of the country is likely to hamper road travel.

According to Flightaware.com, on Saturday more than 2,800 flights were canceled worldwide, including 990 to or from airports in the United States. More than 8,500 delays were also registered until 5:00 GMT (2:00 GMT) on Sunday.

On Friday there were almost 2,400 cancellations and 11,000 delays. For Sunday, cancellations already exceed 1,100.

Many airlines sought by the AFP mentioned the new wave of the pandemic as the cause of the problem, which particularly affects aircrews.

Pilots, flight attendants and other employees reported that they were sick or needed to be quarantined, which forced many airlines to cancel flights during one of the peak travel periods of the year.

Most flights were scheduled before the omicron outbreak, a variant that is spreading at great speed and is more contagious than its predecessors.

According to Flightaware, United Airlines had to cancel 439 flights on Friday and Saturday, corresponding to 10% of scheduled trips.

“The spike in omicron cases across the country this week has had a direct impact on our crews and the people who run our operations,” the company said in a statement, in which it said it was seeking solutions for affected passengers.

Delta canceled 310 flights on Saturday and 170 on Friday, with more problems expected on Sunday due to omicron and, to a lesser extent, adverse weather conditions.

Eleven Alaska Airlines flights were canceled after some of its employees reported being “potentially exposed to the virus” and had to initiate confinement.

Chinese companies accounted for the largest number of cancellations: China Eastern canceled 1,000 flights and Air China 264, which in both cases represents more than 20% of scheduled departures.

– “Unusual cold” – The cancellations added frustration to the pandemic because they prevented many families from getting together for Christmas, after Christmas 2020 was badly damaged by the pandemic.

According to estimates by the American Automobile Association (AAA), more than 109 million Americans are expected to leave their home area by plane, train or car between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, a 34% increase over last year.

But most vacation plans and family reunions took place before the emergence of the omicron variant, which became dominant in the United States, overwhelming some hospitals and health professionals.

New York State announced on Friday a record new 24-hour coronavirus cases with 44,431, amid a resurgence of infections in the United States.

As for the weather, while the eastern states record unusually high temperatures, the National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of a cold front with low temperatures that will affect the west.

“Abnormal cold conditions and an influx of moisture from the Pacific lead to prolonged periods of snow in the mountains and rain on the coast and in the valleys,” the NWS said in a statement.

Between 60 and 48 centimeters of snow is expected to fall this weekend in the Northern Sierra and Central Mountains of California and Oregon.

The trip will be “treacherous and sometimes impossible” from the Sierras to the central Rocky Mountains over the weekend due to snow conditions, added the NWS.

