Three members of K-pop group BTS test positive for Covid-19 | Pop & Art

Three members of the band K-Pop BTS tested positive for covid-19 upon returning from the United States, where they performed their first live show since the beginning of the pandemic, their agency reported this Saturday (25).

Rapper RM and singer Jin tested positive this Saturday afternoon, according to Big Hit Music, a day after Suga, another member of the seven-member band, confirmed the infection.

South Korean fans travel abroad for 1st BTS concert since the pandemic

The South Korean group performed live in Los Angeles in late November and remained in the US on vacation, returning on different dates to South Korea.

While RM and Suga are asymptomatic, Jin has a mild fever, the agency said. The three infected had the full vaccination schedule and none had been in contact with the other group members after their return, Bit Hit Music added.

Both the United States and South Korea are currently facing a significant increase in Covid cases, as the contagious omicron variant spreads globally.