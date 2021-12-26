Tiago Leifert cries and exposes suffering at The Voice Brasil’s farewell

The famous former presenter of Globe, James Leifert returned to be among the most talked about subjects of the moment this Thursday night (23), after using his personal Instagram account to talk about a somewhat personal subject. That’s because, the journalist decided to open his heart and was moved when talking about his farewell to the The Voice Brazil.

For those who didn’t see it, the communicator was unable to hold back the emotion when watching the tribute paid to him at the end of The Voice Brasil season, which aired this Thursday. The former Globo contractor, who was supposed to end his contract with the presentation of the attraction, cried and thanked the channel for allowing the tribute paid to him to be aired.

“I can’t say no. Thank you guys. Thank you Dede [André Marques]. Thank you technicians, thank you Nice [diretor], thank you all, Ivete, I’ll show it to the moon when she grows up. Thank you TV Globo for leaving this tribute. Wow, I was very emotional and I think you can tell. I will miss you so much. THE [Michel] Teló won. Seriously, Teló is coming to retire with me. Get out. Let’s get you and me out of the program. I’m still recovering, but I need to send a kiss to everyone who’s helped me in this time. I’m pretty shaken up”, declared Tiago Leifert.

Through his social networks, the famous former presenter of The Voice Brasil spoke a little more about what he was feeling with the special moment.

“I thought that today I would feel like a former employee, a former presenter. I thought it was going to hit midnight and something inside of me would change. It has not changed. It won’t change. It will never change. I still feel a part of it all there, even far away. It will never pass, because it’s too strong. It’s really love. Thank you to the largest broadcaster in the hemisphere, thank you to my directors and colleagues from all walks of life. I’m going to show this video to my daughter when she grows up, and I hope that in life she has the same luck that I was”, he declared.