Tiago Leifert’s father defends his son and denies that he would have benefited a presenter on Globo: “That was our rule”

The controversy between Ícaro Silva and Tiago Leifert won another chapter this Friday (24). Gilberto Leifert, the presenter’s father, defended his son and denied that he had acted on his behalf during the years he also worked at Globo. The former employee of the station wrote a long text, stating that Tiago would have reached where he arrived on his own merits.

Gilberto decided to clarify the old speculations and mentioned that he and his son had always worked in different sectors of the company. “James, maybe you don’t like to see your father address this topic in public. But it was time”, started. “We never work in the same area. You initially in an affiliated broadcaster, then in SporTV, in Journalism/Sport and then in Entertainment. Me in the commercial. My former colleagues, who were their bosses, immediately recognized their talent, preparation and dedication”, pointed out Leifert.

The presenter’s father denied Icaro’s insinuations, declaring that Tiago would not have joined the company just because his relative was already working there. “I never got involved in matters concerning your work. That was our rule of the game (mine and yours), and my peers assumed it. I could never hire someone for journalism, for example. It was his qualities that drove and sustained his career at Globo”, he pointed. “Those who know Globo know that no young journalist, aged 28, ‘wins’ the responsibility and challenge of editing São Paulo’s ‘Globo Esporte’ because he is the son of a high-ranking official”, completed.

Gilberto recalled his son’s trajectory and thanked him for “introducing” him to television in 1996, when Leifert worked “without pay” as a field reporter for TV Gazeta. “You were 16 years old and I already saw your potential, which was developed and honed in the United States”, he added, citing when Tiago went to study in the United States and did an internship at NBC. “There, you weren’t ‘Globo’s director’s son’ when, at times, your name was inscribed on the ‘Dean List’ (the Dean’s List), which includes the best students at the University of Miami. And because you were an excellent student and had a vocation, you took an internship in Journalism at the National Broadcasting Company, NBC, one of the largest networks in the world, where no one had ever heard my name.”, he said.

Finally, the former Globo employee – who worked for the channel from 1988 to 2018 – advised Tiago not to give a damn about such criticism. “Don’t worry about those who deny our merits and belittle our achievements. Be concerned, yes, to defend your beliefs, to be honest, loyal, decent, generous; a good boss, a good friend, a good son, a good husband and a good father, as, indeed, he has been”, wrote Gilberto. The text ended with a joke by Leifert about supposed “nepotism”: “I know you have a special fascination with outer space. The other day I sent my resume to Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. If I’m hired, I’ll get you a little ship captain’s mouth”. Check the full below:

understand the case

The public disagreement between Tiago Leifert and Ícaro Silva started days ago, when the actor denied that he would be on “BBB22”. On Twitter, the artist explained why he wouldn’t go to the reality show and even diminished the attraction’s relevance: “Respect my story, my trajectory, my hatred for mediocre entertainment”. The former presenter of the reality show did not tolerate the comment and countered the lines of Joseph’s interpreter in “Secret Truths 2”.

In a text on Instagram, Tiago criticized Icaro’s posture, and stated that they would have paid his salary. “Your opinion about realities is not a constructive criticism, but just a gratuitous aggression to someone who has never done you harm (in fact, not only did we not harm you, we probably paid your salary in the last one!). Thinking that what you do is superior is not based on facts, it’s arrogance indeed”, wrote Leifert.

In the face of Tiago’s speeches, Ícaro also did not remain silent, he refuted the claim about “paying the salary”, and let out a series of stings, with references to the presenter’s father having worked at the station. “I’ve met a lot of kids in my life who based their opinions on the systematic logic of money. Boys with nothing special. Not talent, not good looks, not anything, but they had the right looks and submission, and a relative in the right place, you know? I think you know”, he said in a snippet. “If I work at the station you came from, it’s because it is as plural as the Brazilian state and manages (I’m impressed that you didn’t realize this) to embrace both those who are in the running, as those who were born with the ‘correct’ surname”, he pointed out.