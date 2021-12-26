Tiago Leifert’s father defends his son: “his qualities that boosted his career”

the father of James Leifert published a text in the comments of a post on social networks by the former presenter of the Big Brother Brazil in which he defends his son from the controversy he was involved in last week.

Gilberto Leifert countered the actor’s insinuations Icarus Silva that Tiago would only have joined TV Globo because he was the son of one of the channel’s directors. “You might not like to see your father broach this topic in public. But it was time”, wrote Gilberto at the beginning of his comment.

Commenting on the tribute paid to Tiago during The Voice Brasil’s season finale this Thursday (23), the former director of the Rio station continued: “I’m seventy years old and I grew up watching the Brazilian nation live with impunity; denying people’s merit, suspecting the honesty and integrity of those who succeed. The favorite sport of Brazilians is not football. It’s the bad-mouthing of others”.

Gilberto pointed out that he never worked in the same area as his son. “You initially in an affiliated broadcaster, then in SporTV, in Journalism/Sport and then in Entertainment. Me in Commercial“, he wrote. He then explained that company directors have always had autonomy to fire and hire whoever they wanted and highlighted Tiago’s talent, recognized by his bosses on television. “My former colleagues, who were their bosses, immediately recognized their talent, preparation and dedication“Explained Leifert father.

“Indeed, I never got involved in matters concerning your work.. That was our rule of the game (mine and yours) and my peers assumed it. I could never hire someone for Journalism, for example”

Gilberto continued to exalt his son. “It was his qualities that boosted and sustained his career at Globo. Putting your child on the small screen and exposing him to the daily scrutiny of the board, the public, the advertising market and critics is not the smoothest and least flamboyant form of nepotism“.

“Those who know Globo know that no young journalist, aged 28, “wins” the responsibility and challenge of editing Globo Esporte de São Paulo because he is the son of a senior official. And no employee (at the time there were more than eight thousand), just because he is the son of a director, “deserves” the confidence of being able to say whatever he wants – his jokes, his scoldings, his speeches – on leading audience programs, broadcast live, like Big Brother Brasil or replacing the giant Fausto Silva”.

Gilberto continued to praise Tiago’s career on television, presented by him in 1996, when the presenter worked as a field reporter, without remuneration, at TV Gazeta de São Paulo. He continued by saying that his son excelled in the United States, where he studied.

“There, you weren’t ‘the son of the Globo director’ when, at times, your name was inscribed on the ‘Dean List’ — the dean’s list, which includes the best students at the University of Miami. And because you were an excellent student and had a vocation, you were interned in Journalism at the National Broadcasting Company, NBC, one of the biggest networks in the world, where no one had ever heard my name.”

At the end of his long text, Gilberto said that he and his family are proud of Tiago and needled Ícaro: “Don’t worry about those who deny our merits and belittle our achievements. Be concerned, yes, defend your beliefs, be honest, loyal, decent, generous; a good boss, a good friend, a good son, a good husband and a good father, as indeed he has been”.