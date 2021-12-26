Today’s horoscope: December 26, 2021; check the forecasts

See today’s horoscope predictions for your zodiac sign this Sunday, December 26, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Don’t take so much risk on new subjects, let alone with new people. Be careful not to rush into your decisions, calm down. Today, take more care of your diet and excesses, you were exaggerating.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 66-43-34-90-30-93-82
Bull
Don’t confuse stubbornness with daring and don’t leave anything to chance throughout the day. Jealousy will appear in the couple and this will complicate their activity. Today be more careful if you drive and travel.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 53-84-44-81-46-13-89
Twins
Your restless nature will force you today to seek profound changes in your life. Control your mind so it doesn’t betray your heart. Traveling will be profitable even in love affairs.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 85-60-95-88-55-37-87
Cancer
Good time to start new companies or seek help for your projects. Bosses and associates will be with you in everything, it’s a good time to ask for improvements, it’s your day.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 96-11-45-15-24-18-25
Lion
Over the course of the day, your character will become very dominant over max. Beware that intransigence is a bad adviser. The night promises burning and sensual, its magnetism will make hearts flutter.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 42-83-71-8-69-59-61
Virgin
Don’t leave your responsibilities in the hands of others and make all the decisions yourself. Today you have luck on your side, don’t waste anything, do everything in complete safety.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 14-4-5-41-68-64-26
Lb
You will pick up relationships with old acquaintances and this will give you a new look at things. Your neighbors will recognize your great value for everything today. You will have a meeting with someone very special.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 9/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: israfil
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 92-57-2-48-80-1-31
Scorpion
It is highly recommended that you keep an eye out for every movement in your environment, if you don’t, you might miss out on a great opportunity for success in love. See more of your financial contribution, there will be expenses today.
–Continues after Advertising!–
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 6-0-78-77-65-74-91
Sagittarius
You will receive news from afar that will change your plans for today. Someone is taking a place in your heart and it’s easy to materialize. Without realizing it, you are attracting someone’s passion.
–Continues after advertising–
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 56-94-98-49-3-28-7
Capricorn
They will clarify something that has been kept secret for a long time. The news will be good, as it will enable you to be sure of success in many fields. You’re on a good streak, trust yourself more.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 73-32-17-35-10-21-63
Aquarium
Pay more attention to your diet and your rest time, because there will be responsibilities that you will have to face decisively, do not doubt your possibilities, the stars with you.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 19-67-47-29-99-52-12
–Continues after Advertising!–
Fish
Everything that happens is causing you to make a serious decision. Before doing this, consult with someone you trust who will guide you on the right path. The night is very comfortable with you, enjoy.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 70-50-16-33-51-97-23