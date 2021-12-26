Tonico kidnaps Dolores’ daughter|More Novela

Tonico takes Dolores’ daughter to a secluded spot and becomes obsessed with the girl in the soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador

In the next chapters of the novel in the times of the emperor, by Globo, Tonico (Alexander Nero) will be dazzled by Dolores’ daughter (Daphne Bozaski) and Nelio (João Pedro Zappa). He goes to kidnap the girl after sending his ex-wife to the asylum and supposedly getting rid of his ex-friend. However, the villain will not do any harm to the child. That’s because he becomes obsessed with the baby.

In the scenes, according to columnist Patricia Kogut, from Jornal O Globo, Tonico takes Dolores’ daughter to a farm in the countryside and hires a woman to take care of the child. Without telling anyone about the girl’s whereabouts, he takes care of her and always goes to visit her. During a visit, the deputy demonstrates that he cares for the baby’s well-being and tells the woman that she needs to take good care of the child.

Soon after, the villain is seen talking to the girl with a tone of sweetness. “My little princess is everything to me, she will never leave me. You are mine, only mine! Is there something prettier?”, he declares when observing the girl in the crib.

Remember that Dolores will be rescued from the asylum by Celestina (Bel Kutner), who will find her interned on the spot when visiting a court official.

