Tony Ramos gets emotional when talking about the family in his first meeting with Mion · TV News

Frequent target of Marcos Mion’s jokes in the Isto a Globo Mostra frame, Tony Ramos met the presenter for the first time at Caldeirão, which aired this Saturday (25). During the interview, the actor was thrilled to talk about the relationship he built with his family over the years.

Married to Lidiane Barbosa since 1969, Tony Ramos has two children: Rodrigo and Andrea. “I’m proud of my children, I’m proud of who they are and their trajectory,” began the actor, who had to hold back his tears and spoke in a choked voice.

“I have great pleasure in looking at the family, which is what matters to me. You see, when I talk about family pride, it’s being able to see that I’ve always had the manhood to work a lot, my journey was a lot of work. I have always tried to find a balance within myself, maintaining my dignity as a father, husband and friend of this woman of mine. Respectful”, he pointed out.

“No work is more beautiful than its children,” added Mion. The presenter said that, despite the joke being named after a random Tony Ramos, he was always sure to honor the veteran. “You have to have humor in life,” said the soap opera artist.

Asked by the owner of Caldeirão about the most important phone call he received, the actor chose one from Mauro Borja Lopes (1925-2004), Borjalo, former director of Central Globo de Produção.

“He occupied one of the artistic directors of the company, at TV Globo, and he confirmed that we had to have a meeting and they wanted me to come to TV Globo. It was a curious moment because I didn’t know if I wanted to come to Rio de Janeiro “, remembered. “It’s good when we get a call from Globo,” joked Mion.