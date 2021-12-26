twins are born in Espírito Santo with very rare pregnancy in the US

Photo: Reproduction/Personal Archive





A real Christmas gift! Eric and Thiago, the children of Amanda Altoé, 40 years old, were born in the early hours of this Saturday (25th) in a hospital in Utah, in the United States.

The Espírito Santo, who faced a very rare and risky pregnancy (she has a bicornuate uterus), had the babies at 27 weeks and three days and, now, they must be under observation and care at the Neonatal ICU.

Amanda told the news this Saturday morning to the Pedro Permuy Column, who had reported the pregnancy first hand. The mother had one of her hands without mobility and beside the tubs where the children are,

“They were born! I can’t speak and I have one hand only to type. Eric was born with 688 grams and Thiago with 910. The two, around 3:00 am. Eric had a normal birth, but Thiago had a cesarean, because he was with cord between him and the channel. 27 weeks and three days, extreme prematures. A Christmas gift,” he revealed.

Before giving birth, Amanda spent a few days in the hospital to keep the babies in the womb for as long as possible. Now, the identical twins will spend time in the Neonatal ICU to be under observation and receiving all necessary care.

The expectation, according to Espírito Santo, is that the twins will only be discharged in March 2022.

On the way to fulfilling her dream of being a mother, Amanda has also revealed to this columnist that she has gone through 10 abortions. Because it has a bicornuate uterus, when the organ develops in a shape that makes pregnancy difficult, the Espírito Santo came to undergo several treatments to become a mother.

Photos and videos uploaded to Victory Sheet by the mother herself show that the two are being monitored by nurses, doctors and receiving all the necessary care.

