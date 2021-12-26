two victims were residents of the DF

posted on 12/25/2021 19:14



Two of the six victims of the bus accident on the BR-153 in Aparecida de Goiânia, in the metropolitan region of the capital of Goiás, lived in the Federal District — Fabiana Tonussi Quirino Xavier, 44, and José Joaquim Macedo dos Santos, 74. The bus , from the company Real Expresso, fell on a cliff at dawn on Friday, Christmas Eve, after colliding with an inspection patrol from the Triunfo Concebra Concessionaire — which manages the road — and with a truck. At first, the death of five passengers had been notified.

The vehicle left São Paulo towards the federal capital. According to the Technical Scientific Police of Aparecida de Goiânia, the bodies of the six victims of the accident were removed by their relatives. The accident also killed the couple Maria Eunice da Silva Santos, 67, and Lourival José dos Santos, 74, from São Paulo; Aparecida Ribeiro, 63, from Uberaba (MG); and Ronaldo Nascimento Reis, 26, born in Piauí.

An Evangelical, Fabiana attended the Vitória em Cristo Assembly of God Church (ADVEC) in Brasília, in Asa Norte. In a post on social media this Saturday (25/12), the church mourned the loss and asked for prayers. “God took his daughter Fabiana Tonussi Quirino Xavier to himself. Beloved wife, mother, victorious woman and worker who now rests in God, our Father. We ask for prayers that the Holy Spirit will comfort the family in this moment of pain”, describes the publication.

Also through social networks, family members of José Joaquim lamented the loss of the elderly person. One of the grandchildren wrote, on Friday (24/12), a text in honor of his grandfather. “No one is ever prepared for someone’s departure, and in this moment of pain, we just ask God to enlighten your soul and give comfort to all your family and friends,” he published. José Joaquim leaves behind five children, grandchildren and daughters-in-law.

Tragedy

According to the Goiás Civil Police (PCGO), which opened an investigation to investigate the case, the bus descended the BR-153 lane in the left lane, due to a deviation demarcated by cones and a Triunfo Concebra vehicle. The driver would have the control of the direction of the bus compromised, as it passed over the cones and dragged them. He passed the breathalyzer test, which came back negative.

The case is with the Transit Police Station. According to the police, shortly after the bus collided with the cones and the vehicle, a trailer that was going up in the opposite direction collided with the bus, which left the lane and fell on the bank. The truck driver undergoes surgery.