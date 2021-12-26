UFRN researchers are part of the group that discovered ‘New Earth’: ‘rare and unique planet’ | large northern river

Two researchers from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte are part of the group of astronomers that discovered an Earth-mass exoplanet in a distant star system, designated as KMT-2020-BLG-0414Lb.

The discovery was published in the journal Research in Astronomy and Astrophysics. The new extrasolar planet was detected using the Gravitational Microlenses technique.

The announcement of “New Earth” had been made on Friday (24). This Saturday (25), the James Webb space telescope was launched from a base of the European Space Agency (ESA) in French Guiana. NASA’s new space telescope is basically a large space observatory that can see objects – such as stars, galaxies and exoplanets – super distant in space.

The KMT-2020-BLG-0414Lb is 224.4 million kilometers away from its host star, or one and a half times the Earth-Sun distance, as astrophysicists calculate.

“As the average distance between the Earth and the Sun is approximately 149,600,000 km, that is, an Astronomical Unit (AU), the discovered planet is only 1.5 times this distance. It is a rare and unique planet in terms of size of its orbit and its mass. With it we hit the ice line, which is the specific distance where the atmosphere is cool enough for volatile compounds like water, ammonia, methane, carbon dioxide, and carbon monoxide condensed into solid ice grains . This is a fundamental step in the formation of the cosmic soup where life was cooked”, explains José Dias do Nascimento Júnior, associate professor at the Department of Theoretical and Experimental Physics at (DFTE/UFRN).

“In addition to being a phenomenal discovery due to its mass being equal to Earth’s, it is also the smallest planet ever detected with this technique in respect of the system’s mass fraction. This planet is 100,000 times smaller in mass than its star host”, says Leandro Almeida, from the National Astrophysics Laboratory, a graduate of the Graduate Program in Physics (PPGFIS) at the DFTE/UFRN, who is also among the astronomers involved in the project.

José Dias emphasizes that it would be naive to think that all habitable planets have an equal chance to host life. “Our generation of individuals is seeing the birth of socio-exoplanetology, in which the possibilities of the existence of extraterrestrial civilizations, their detection, speculations about the balance between water and land as a sine qua non parameter for life and impacts of these scientific advances on how we see ourselves and exercise our interpersonal relationships in communities and groups in society”, adds Dias.

As the mass of its star is only a third the mass of the Sun, KMT-2020 is also significantly cooler than Earth. The researchers also noted that there is another object in this system: a brown dwarf. At 17 times the mass of Jupiter, it’s too big to be considered a planet, but too small to be considered a star.

Astronomers point out that the Gravitational Microlenses technique, used to detect the new exoplanet, measures the variation in the brightness of distant stars when, from the observer’s perspective, there is an alignment (or almost) between two stars, one further down ( source) and one halfway (lens).

According to the study released by UFRN, this alignment causes the light from the source to deviate from its original path. This light deflection generates an increase in the brightness of the background star and, if the two stars have relative motion, a characteristic light curve is produced. If the lens star has a planet, researchers can infer its presence by carefully analyzing this light curve and determining the system’s mass fractions, as well as the apparent semi-major axis (the distance from the planet to the star).

“Measuring this event in a robust way requires a global effort to obtain almost continuous observations of the event to characterize the signal,” said Leandro Almeida.

This event was originally discovered by the Korean team Korea Microlensing Telescope Network (KMT) which normally have telescopes observing from Chile, Australia and South Africa. However, due to restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, only Australia’s telescope was operating.

The observations that contributed to the discovery came from several observatories located in the United States, Brazil, Australia and South Africa. The observations made in Brazil, at the Pico dos Dias Observatory (OPD), were important because its unique longitude offers a unique temporal coverage of the event.

Due to operational restrictions at the OPD due to the pandemic, Leandro Almeida carried out observations of this event remotely in 2020, while concluding his research by PPGFIS/DFTE/UFRN.

