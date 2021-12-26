‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Erica discovers Barbara’s farce | come around

Sign up for the spoiler! 👀
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes), distressed, looks for Janine (Indira Nascimento) — Photo: TV Globo
Deciding to leave Stephany’s (Renata Gaspar) house, Erica accepts Santiago’s (José de Abreu) offer to stay in his apartment. However, when arriving at the place with Luan (Miguel Schmid), she bumps into Janine (Indira Nascimento), who is also staying there, invited by Barbara.
Until then, ok. The two decide to share the property, however, Renato’s wife (Cauã Reymond) doesn’t imagine that Erica is under the same roof as Janine.
The walls have ears 👂👂
In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) listens to Barbara (Alinne Moraes) talking to Janine (Indira Nascimento) — Photo: TV Globo
Reckless, Barbara arrives at the place worried about a lecture she will have to give, and there is barely time for Janine to speak.
“Okay, I know you don’t want to go on with this story. I know you’re not interested in writing that novel for me for no fee. But the deal we made on the story, it needs to go all the way. ”
“And if you think the money was not enough, ok, we’ll solve it, anyway… What I can’t do is debate alone about something I didn’t write”, says Renato’s wife, as she is heard by Érica do another room.
Upon learning that the personal trainer is in the same house, Barbara panics, thinking she might have been discovered.
Will Erica unmask her rival?
25 Ten
Saturday
Janine manages to prevent Antonia from revealing the truth about the author of the story. Santiago is surprised to see Janine at the apart-hotel and, in a conciliatory way, suggests that Erica, Janine and Luan stay together in the apartment. Stephany and Roney make up. Christian/Renato insists that Ravi return to the apartment and asks his friend to keep the money Tulio makes him receive. Erica discovers that it was not Barbara who wrote the story. Inacia is suspicious when Yasmin tells her that Christian/Renato is helping Ravi. Back at the apartment, Ravi hides the money Christian/Renato gave him in a pot of artificial plants. Inacia alerts Joy to keep an eye on Christian/Renato and Ravi’s friendship. Joy pressures Ravi to explain her husband’s relationship with Christian/Renato.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!